Celebrity MasterChef SA finale: Dineo Ranaka and Seth Shezi vying for million cash prize [VIDEO]

The six-part star-studded spin-off Celebrity MasterChef South Africa comes to an end this Saturday

Seth Shezi and Dineo Ranaka are in the final of Celebrity MasterChef this weekend. Picture: Supplied

Designed as a special treat for the holiday season, the six-part star-studded spin-off Celebrity MasterChef South Africa will conclude on Saturday when media personality Dineo Ranaka will take on content creator Seth Shezi.

The pair competed in the semi-final in the last episode, with Shezi winning the challenge and Ranaka coming in second.

In the semi-final, Ranaka, Shezi, singer Holly Rey, and fashion designer Mzukisi Mbane competed for the two spots in the finale.

In the first four episodes, 12 well-known South Africans with a passion for food and culinary flair were divided into four groups.

The celebrities had to bowl over the judges one group at a time with scrumptious meals. These would secure one competitor in the group a spot in the penultimate cook-off.

From there, the two stars serving the best dishes in the semi-final advanced to the final.

Some famous participants on the show included retired soccer player Reneilwe ‘Yeye’ Letsholonyane, actor Bohang Moeko, and rock musician and poet Danie du Toit.

The show is judged by the same trio that judges the MasterChef show: Zola Nene, Justine Drake, and Katlego Mlambo.

Stars shine for a cause

The noble act of donating to charity gave a glimpse into what the celebrities care about.

The competition winner will scoop up R1 million in prize money, half of which will go to a worthy cause.

Singer Holly Rey was incorrectly diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes at the age of 11. This led to her being extremely ill and admitted to ICU with diabetes-related complications. She was then diagnosed as a Type 1 diabetic.

“It’s really important to be on this show and talk about diabetes on a platform like this. Also, I get to play for a charity that does so much work, especially for children living with diabetes in South Africa. It’s very close to my heart,” Holly told The Citizen at the show’s launch.

Shezi, who in 2018 won GQ’s best-dressed man award, has already raised R20 000 for his charity, Ladles of Love. This NGO serves healthy meals to thousands of displaced and destitute South Africans. Should he win the ultimate prize, Ladles of Love will be better off by R500 000.

If Ranaka wins, she will share her prize pot with Powa (People Against Women Abuse).

