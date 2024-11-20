How Kaza Kamba Pan African Theatre Festival paid homage to Robert Sobukwe’s often minimised life

As a commemoration of Sobukwe’s hundredth anniversary of his birth, The Market Theatre commissioned the play Lala Ngenxeba / Of Love and Revolution.

Actors (From L-R): Katlego Letsholonyana, Zizana Peteni and Pulane Rampoana in the play Lala Ngenxeba / Of Love and Revolution at the Market Theatre during the Kaza Kamba Pan African Theatre festival. Picture: Supplied

Among the universal stalwarts of Pan-Africanism is South Africa’s Robert Sobukwe.

Often not sufficiently and widely appreciated by his country for his and his family’s contribution to the fight against oppression, Sobukwe’s story has habitually been treated subordinately in favour of some of his peers.

But the inaugural Kaza Kamba Pan African Theatre Festival at the Market Theatre venerated Sobukwe’s life on its first night and unpacked Pan Africanism via art throughout the weekend.

Sobukwe remembered

In the Kamba language widely spoken in East African countries, the term ‘Kaza kamba’ means to put more effort.

Although not the adopted meaning of the inaugural festival held at the Market Theatre, it rings true to the effort put into honouring Sobukwe.

Sobukwe’s grandson Tshepo said the deliberate suppression of Sobukwe’s contribution in regards to the fight against colonial and racial-based oppression speaks not only to his own legacy and life but also to countless unsung heroes, events, and collective remembering.

“As we reflect on 30 years of a democratic South Africa, we must acknowledge that a huge part of our history has been engineered to suit a narrative of specific actors,” Tshepo told The Citizen.

“We were absolutely overwhelmed by the incredible attendance and support,” Bobby Rodwell who conceptualised the festival told The Citizen.

The Kaza Kamba Pan African Theatre festival began on Thursday with an interactive installation designed by Sne Zwane and Sankara, entitled Dear Mr Sobukwe, opened by Zimbabwean theatre Producer and Director Daves Guzha.

Former vice-chancellor of the University of KwaZulu-Natal Professor Malegapuru Makgoba was in attendance, writer and performer Gcina Mhlophe as well as thespian Jerry Mofokeng-wa Makhetha among the dignitaries.

The festival was from 14 to 17 November at the Market Theatre.

In KiSwahili ‘Kaza Kamba’ speaks to the coming together and tightening the rope which holds said people together.

Sobukwe’s contribution in focus

As a commemoration of Sobukwe’s hundredth anniversary of his birth on 5 December this year, The Market Theatre commissioned the play Lala Ngenxeba / Of Love and Revolution.

In the trenches: The cast of Lala Ngenxeba / Of Love and Revolution at the Market Theatre.Picture: Supplied

The play introduced audiences to the life and times of the former Pan Africanist Congress of Azania leader through critical historic moments alongside his prison letters to his wife, Veronica Sobukwe.

A fitting start to a festival that merges theatre and Pan Africanism; the play was led by Pulane Rampoana, Zizana Peteni, and Katlego ‘Kaygee’ Letsholonyana in the cast who throughout the play, moved between narration and the voicing of various characters, including Sobukwe, in a way that grapples with complex life and legacy.

The trio of thespians equally acted out the different spheres of the political activist.

While Letsholonyana provided comic relief in a handful of scenes, he unquestionably gave the audience a glimpse into the mental and at times physical tugs of war Sobukwe dealt with in solitary confinement.

Peteni was articulate in displaying the founding African National Congress Youth League leader’s vulnerability and gentleness, whether in his presence or in writing to his wife or in jail with comrades.

In one scene after the Sharpeville Massacre, Sobukwe was with fellow comrades in jail awaiting trial.

The act was made more endearing by the gorgeous lighting mimicking the partial sunlit in holding cells and the sombre struggle song Thina Sizwe Esimnyama in the background.

While the aforementioned male actors had one or two wording mistakes on the opening night, Rampoana was consistently provoking in her delivery symbolic of Veronica Sobukwe’s steadfast loyalty to her husband, children and the struggle.

Rampoana in a scene as Veronica Sobukwe.Picture: Supplied

Whether playing the role of a broadcaster announcing the events that followed the Sharpeville Massacre or as a member of the cold Security Branch, Rampoana depicted Veronica’s devotion.

Standing ovation

At the end of the play, the actors were endowed with a standing ovation, which was for the good acting, but one honestly got a sense that the audience was applauding Sobukwe himself.

Sobukwe’s grandchild was also impressed by the play.

“Lala Ngenxeba has done a great job in centring this great African’s legacy in public discourse, we are truly grateful to the Market Theater for creating this platform.”

Speaking to this publication Market Theatre Foundation’s Artistic Director Greg Homann said the play is an opportunity to theatrically go the journey of Sobukwe’s life, but it is also an opportunity to acknowledge the intellectual and philosophical weight of a man that was ahead of his time.

“His ideas are, in many ways, as relevant today as they were during his lifetime. I think it is this relevance that the audience are rising to, as much as the thrill of sharing the theatre space with the actors and fellow audience members.”

The play will run beyond the festival until December 8.

Kaza Kamba Pan African Theatre festival

Other shows of the festival included Molly Street, a story by Peter Churu which has elements of GBV, set in Zimbabwe.

In the story Main character Molly is murdered by her boyfriend in the 1960s and for the next 70 years her spirit visits the town of Chiredzi.

Homann said the production was a big attraction for the audience.

“As did the free workshops, like the one with Madagascan choreographer Gaby Seranouffea. Audiences also saw the weekend as just an opportunity to hang out at The Market Theatre in between events – enjoying the connection and conversation,” he shared.

There was a full house on Friday night for the musical act MoRa.

The act saw drummer Tumi Mogorosi and performance poet Lesego Rampolokeng with a music ensemble directed by Mogorosi.

“That was an extremely popular show. Very interesting that they break all conventions in terms of film and content and it was greatly enjoyed,” said Rodwell.

Rodwell added that they’re already putting ideas together for a second edition of the festival.

