‘I want my music to inspire joy, healing, and self-love’: Thandiswa Mazwai on her international tour and special SA concert

Thandiswa had a year filled with many highlights, including a Grammy for her participation in Meshell’s album 'The Omnichord Real Book'.

Award-winning singer Thandiswa Mazwai is set for an exciting US and UK tour this November.

This tour leads up to her much-anticipated Umbulelo, a thanksgiving concert to be held at the State Theatre in Pretoria.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mazwai shared her excitement about the upcoming tour, highlighting the unique experience of performing internationally.

She noted that overseas venues create a different atmosphere compared to shows back home.

“Overseas gigs often take place in smaller venues, which I haven’t done in South Africa in many years. Preparing for these shows is about adapting my performance for a more intimate crowd.

“And I always have to remember that most audiences outside of South Africa don’t sing along as famously as our audiences do,” she added.

The tour follows a momentous year for Mazwai, who marked the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Zabalaza.

The Kwanele hitmaker also released her fourth studio album titled Sankofa.

“Next year I will be celebrating 30 years in this business, and after that, I will be celebrating my 50th birthday

“This is a time of great milestones in my life, and I am so humbled by the incredible experiences I have had so far. I just want my music to inspire joy, healing, and self-love,” Mazwai said.

Thandiswa Mazwai’s thanksgiving concert

Mazwai’s return to South Africa will be marked by her Umbulelo concert, a “thanksgiving” show dedicated to her supporters.

Set for 7 December, she shared that the concert will include songs from all her albums, along with new favourites like Sabela, Kulungile, and Children of the Soil.

“This show is to give thanks to everyone who has supported me — my family, my friends, and the beautiful people who listen to my music.

“I could not have done it without you, and I look forward to singing along with you at the State Theatre.”

Mazwai said she feels humbled by her journey and the support she has received over the years.

She added that she is excited to see what the next years have in store for her after such a remarkable year.

“I have had a year filled with so many highlights, including a Grammy for my participation in Meshell’s album, The Omnichord Real Book, which won in February 2024.

“I am just excited about what’s to come and very grateful for what has already been, and I wanted to share that gratitude with my supporters.”

US/UK tour

Mazwai’s tour will include stops at renowned venues such as the Crystal Ballroom in Boston, Le Poisson Rouge in New York, Koerner Hall in Toronto, and London’s Jazz Cafe and Barbican.

She kicked off her tour on Tuesday with a talk about her work and Africa at Harvard University’s Centre for African Studies, hosted by Dr. Sarah Setlaelo.

12 Nov: Harvard University, Talk

13 Nov: Crystal Ballroom, Boston

14 Nov: LPR, New York City

16 Nov: Koerner Hall, Toronto

22 Nov: Jazz Cafe, London

24 Nov: The Barbican, London

