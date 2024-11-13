Quincy Jones reportedly leaves behind R9bn for his seven kids

Jones amassed his wealth through record sales and royalties to multimedia companies and real estate.

Multi-award winning music producer Quincy Jones has reportedly left his seven kids an estimated $500 million. Picture: Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix

Parents often discourage their children to take up work in the world of entertainment out of fear that they will die as paupers.

But the staggering fortune reportedly left behind by world renowned music producer Quincy Jones for his seven children would make any parent support their kids’ decision to go into the showbiz.

Jones died surrounded by his family at his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles on 3 November and was laid to rest about a week later in a private ceremony in LA.

The family of the 28-time Grammy winning producer, arranger and composer said in a statement to the Associated Press that the “intimate ceremony included Mr. Jones’ seven children, his brother, two sisters, and immediate family members”.

Jones was 91 years at the time of his death and his family did not disclose the cemetery where music icon was laid to rest.

The Jones’ set for life

The Thriller producer has reportedly left his seven kids an estimated $500 million (R9bn).

The 28-time Grammy winner carved his name in history as one of the best music producers through his collaborative work with great artists such as Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles.

Jones amassed his wealth through record sales and royalties to multimedia companies and real estate.

Jones was the first African American to be the vice president of Mercury Records after spending much of his early career touring with jazz bands.

In the 80s, Jones roped in Steven Spielberg after receiving the adaptation rights to Alice Walker’s 1982 novel The Color Purple and convinced Spielberg to direct the film. Jones served as co-producer and composer.

The Color Purple grossed an estimated $98.47m in the United States and Canada following its theatrical release and earned 11 Oscar nominations in 1986.

The pair also had a hand in the 2023 remake of the The Color Purple.

In partnership with Warner Bros Records, Jones founded the music label Qwest Records in 1980.

A decade later he established his own multimedia company with Time Warner, called Quincy Jones Entertainment – which included a wide range of programming and publishing endeavours.

Jones’ Legacy of love

The producer’s daughter, actress Rashida, wrote her father a heartfelt message on Instagram where she she said Jones’ legacy was his love.

“All accurate descriptions of my father but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He was love,” shared Rashida.

“He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That’s his legacy. I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity.

“I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice. Daddy, it is an honour to be your daughter. Your love lives forever.”

While serving as chairman and CEO of Quincy Jones Entertainment, he produced the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which aired on NBC from September 1990 to May 1996. The sitcom turned leading actor Will Smith into a household name.

Jones also ventured into publishing as the founder of hip-hop magazine Vibe in 1993, and published SPIN and Blaze magazines.

Through his broadcast company Qwest Broadcasting, Jones acquired TV stations in Atlanta and New Orleans for $167m, effectively making it the largest minority-owned broadcasting company in the US at the time.

According to the Associated Press, Quincy Jones Entertainment was sold for $270m in 1999.

In 2001, Qwest Records shuttered after Warner Music Group reportedly bought out Jones’s 50% stake in the label for an estimated $10m.

Vibe magazine stopped publishing after 16 years after it was sold to a venture capital firm, Wicks Capital, in 2009 for an estimated $35m. SpinMedia later acquired Vibe in 2013 for an undisclosed amount.

