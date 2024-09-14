Mic drop alert! Jacaranda FM hosts hand over the reins for a live challenge

The segment was inspired by a casual on-air chat about how tough—or easy—it might be to host the show.

Ever wondered what it takes to host one of South Africa’s most popular breakfast radio shows? Now’s your chance to find out! On Tuesday morning, Jacaranda FM’s Martin Bester, Philicity Reeken, and Xola Ntingsha are handing over the mic to listeners. It promises to be a thrilling live challenge during the How Hard Can It Be? segment.

The segment was inspired by a casual on-air chat about how tough—or easy—it might be to host the show. Martin Bester, a longtime Jacaranda FM favorite, turned this playful debate into a real opportunity for listeners to step into the spotlight.

“We were discussing the behind-the-scenes effort that goes into making the show engaging,” Martin explains. “I thought it would be fun and challenging to let our listeners give it a shot. It’s a perfect fit for our ‘How Hard Can It Be?’ segment.”

Be a radio star on Jacaranda this Tuesday

On Tuesday, a few lucky listeners will get the chance to take on roles like presenting traffic updates, delivering sports news. Some will even sit in Martin’s chair as the lead host. It’s a unique chance to experience the excitement and challenges of morning radio.

Martin is eager to see how the challenge unfolds. “I can’t wait to see our listeners in action behind the mic! This isn’t just about fun. It’s about giving our audience a glimpse into what we do every day and letting them feel the thrill of live radio. I hope it brings a new appreciation for our work and maybe even sparks interest in some future broadcasters!”

*Tune in to Jacaranda FM on Tuesday morning to witness the action and see just how hard it is to present Breakfast With Martin Bester.

NOW READ: Nonn Botha returns ‘home’ to Kaya FM after leaving 702