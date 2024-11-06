Maznsi Magic drops biggies Umkhokha and My Brother’s Keeper as part of ‘Strategic evolution’

Despite high viewership, Mzansi Magic has decided to discontinue with Umkhokha: The Curse and My Brother’s Keeper

Umkhokha: The Curse and My Brother’s Keeper will come to an end early 2025, Mzansi Magic confirmed. Picture: Supplied

Despite attracting high numbers in viewership, Mzansi Magic has decided to not continue with Umkhokha: The Curse and My Brother’s Keeper as part of its ‘strategic evolution’.

“From the brilliant minds of our writers and producers to the powerful performances of our actors, these shows have brought our stories to life in a way that resonates deeply with audiences,” said Director of Local Channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi.

“We are deeply grateful to Rhythm World Productions and the outstanding cast and crew who turned these shows into the phenomenon they have become.”

The Citizen reached out to show creators Rhythm World Productions and is yet to receive a response. The story will be updated if their response comes through.

Umkhokha: The Curse comes to an end in February 2025 with My Brother’s Keeper’s last episode expected to be in April.

The religion-themed Umkhokha: The Curse began as a 13-part series and quickly captivated audiences, prompting its transformation into a full-fledged telenovela.

Both shows were appreciated by viewers, evidenced by their consistent trending on social media when they were on air.

ALSO READ: Muvhango creator Duma ka Ndlovu granted R100k bail after being charged for tax fraud

‘Strategic evolution’

The channel’s statement said this move is part of its strategic evolution, where the canned shows make way for new productions which will be announced soon.

“This exciting shift means that new shows will be fresh and shorter to enable more diversity of voices in telling Mzansi stories,” averred the brief statement.

This news follows that of local telenovela Champions’ contract not being renewed.

Champions was launched in February and airs mid-week every day. Its last episode will be broadcast on 31 January 2025 with production for the season having concluded last month.

“Mzansi Magic can confirm that its telenovela Champions, will not be renewed after season one,” Adonisi said in July.

Champions, set in the world of football sees Jo-Anne Reyneke star as Sne Modise, daughter of the owner of the Soshanguve Giants F.C.

When sudden changes in her father’s life throw her into a series of challenges, she becomes a symbol of resilience and ambition in a male-dominated soccer empire.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our loyal viewers and want to assure them that 2025 is set to be even more sensational,” concluded Adonisi.

NOW READ: Mzansi Magic cancels telenovela ‘Champions’ just after one season on air