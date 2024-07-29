Mzansi Magic cancels telenovela ‘Champions’ just after one season on air

The cast of telenovela Champions. Mzansi Magic announced that it won’t renew the show’s contract after one year on air. Picture: tvmzansiafrica/Instagram

Like a footballer who failed to impress his club in his first season, local telenovela Champions’ contract won’t be renewed by broadcaster Mzansi Magic after just one year on screen.

“Mzansi Magic can confirm that its telenovela Champions, will not be renewed after season one,” a statement from the broadcaster said.

The football-themed Champions sees Jo-Anne Reyneke star as Sne Modise, daughter of the owner of the Soshanguve Giants F.C.

When sudden changes in her father’s life throw her into a series of challenges, she becomes a symbol of resilience and ambition in a male-dominated soccer empire.

Champions was launched in February and airs mid-week every day. Its last episode will be broadcast on 31 January 2025 with production for the season having concluded last month.

When the show was launched, Reyneke said she enjoyed playing Sne and the storyline, adding that she didn’t know much about the sport in focus on the TV show.

“I’m obsessed with getting my lines right because I have to sound like I know what I’m talking about. If you believe it then that will be my ‘girl, you’re good’. I hope nobody will call me out on some ‘she doesn’t know what she’s talking about’. Writers know what they are talking about, and I trust them,” Reyneke told News24.

Star-studded cast

Other actors who are part of the star-studded cast include Sello Maake ka-Ncube, Tumisho Masha, Kwenzo Ngcobo and Kgomotso Christopher.

“Firstly, to our cast, Tshedza Pictures, sponsors and advertisers, thank you for your ongoing support for Champions, and your efforts in entertaining our Mzansi Magic viewers,” said Director for Local Entertainment Channels at MultiChoice Shirley Adonisi.

“Mzansi Magic plays a pivotal role in entertaining viewers during prime time, and we continue to keep up with the latest television trends.

We are currently in the development of several new show concepts not limited to telenovelas and fine-tuning our key returning shows to ensure that Mzansi Magic’s prime-time 2025 slots are well received,” she said.

