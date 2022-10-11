Riky Rick’s Cotton Fest heading to Cape Town this December

Citizen Reporter

Created by global music and fashion icon Riky Rick, one of SA’s biggest culture gatherings will be heading to the Mother City for the summer break.

The festival exploded in popularity back in 2019, featuring over 150 artists.

Since its inception it has become much more than just a music festival. The youth culture gathering celebrates the new wave of music, fashion and lifestyle. Mainly known for merging both established and upcoming South African talent, Cotton Fest also showcases the diversities in music while fusing the gaps within the different local current movements.

The first Cotton Fest of the year took place in Johannesburg at The Station in Newtown in April, in memory of deceased rapper Riky Rick.

The rapper died on 23 February, after taking his own life.

Bringing the same authentic vibe to the Mother City, Cotton Fest Cape Town will feature some of South Africa’s finest talent performing over 2 stages.

Co-founder Alain Ferrier on Monday said that they, alongside Riky’s family, are extremely excited to be building on his legacy and to extend the festival to Cape Town.

What to expect at Cotton Fest Cape Town:

Music

The Cotton stage will feature headline artists from both Cape Town and Joburg. The second stage will feature the New Wave of young hip hop talent alongside some of the biggest names on the Amapiano scene right now.

Fashion

The merchandise area will showcase the best of what local creatives have to offer with unique pieces, limited branded fashion items and other sought after accessories.

Sport

A Cotton Fest half-court will be set up for basketball fans, along with a skating ramp hosted by Day Marumo and Jagermeister.

Food and drinks

A food court will be available bringing you a huge variety of delectable options and several fully stocked bars positioned around the venue.

Chill area

There’ll also be photo booths set up for content creation as well as various chill areas to relax, recharge and reboot.

How much do tickets for Cotton Fest cost?

Tickets will be on sale at Webtickets and Pick ‘n Pay outlets nationwide from next Tuesday, 18 October 2022, and will range from R200 – R600.

Visit www.cottonfest.co.za for more information.

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers