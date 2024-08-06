Shock as family confirms actress Connie Chiume’s death

The multi-award-winning actress was part of the Black Panther movie, Gomora, Black is King and Queen Sono.

The family of renowned South African actress Connie Chiume has confirmed her passing. Picture: conniechiume/Instagram

The family of renowned South African actress Connie Chiume confirmed her death on Tuesday afternoon.

“The Chiume family regrets to inform you of the passing of internationally acclaimed award-winning actress Connie Chiume,” read the family’s statement on her official Instagram page.

“Connie Chiume passed on at Garden City Hospital today on the 6th of August. The family asks for privacy during this difficult period,” concluded the brief statement.

The multi-award-winning actress was part of the Black Panther movie, Gomora, Black is King and Queen Sono.

She has previously shared her acting tips with the younger generation.

“During the time we started acting, there was no drama school for black people, we started during the days of apartheid, so our school was the theatre, our stage,” she said in an interview earlier this year.

Following her stage career, she had the chance to move to TV.

“TV was introduced to SA, and when it started it was just TV1, which was just white people and we’d be invited just to be a background artist or maid or gardener for us as black people.”

Then came about TV2, TV3 and film, and Chuime found herself working on those projects.

“The scope of acting became broader, instead of just theatre. Then opportunities for film came in. You find yourself moving in between all these different genres,” she said.

Condolences from SA celebrities

A slew of Mzansi celebrities have begun sending their condolences to the Chiume family. “What!!???oh no Mami. Oh my goodness,” commented actress Salamina Mosese.

Author Jackie Phamotse also commented on the post in disbelief. “Nooooooooooo ways!!!” she wrote.

“Deepest & sincerest condolences, to her family and loved ones,” wrote rap artist Priddy Ugly.

Final birthday

In June the seasoned actress celebrated her 72nd birthday with a number of people astonished at how good she looked for her age.

Taking to Instagram, Chiume posted, “Touchdown 72. Happy Birthday Conzaa.” The post has since gained thousands of comments and reactions.

At the time, fans and celebrities quickly flooded her comments section with warm birthday wishes. Award-winning Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka commented, “Happy birthday mamConza. To many more years.”

