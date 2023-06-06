WATCH: Inside Connie Chiume’s 71st birthday celebration

By Lineo Lesemane

Veteran actress Connie Chiume turned 71 years old on Monday. She posted a video and a few snaps, giving her followers a look inside her special day.

Taking to Instagram, the legendary actress said she spent her birthday on set.

“Spending my birthday with my Gomora family. Thank you so much guys. I love you all!!! Happy Birthday to all my fellow Geminis.”

“Another year blessed by God… Thank you for this life Jesus! Happy Birthday to myself, 71 years old and still expecting many more,” she wrote in another post.

Connie is an internationally renowned actress. She has appeared in several international films, including Black Panther, Black Is King and Blessers.

The award-winning actress also starred in many local films and TV shows like Zone 14, Rhythm City and Gomora, where she currently portrays the character of Mam’Sonto.

She has bagged a few awards, including Best Supporting Actress in a Drama at the South African Film and Television Awards (Safta).

Giving back

Connie posted another video, announcing that to celebrate her 46th year in the industry and 71st birthday, she has decided to give back with something she believes that a lot of kids will appreciate.

She will be hosting acting workshops, free of charge in partnership with the National Arts Council of South Africa (NAC).

“If you have cousins, sisters, or friends in any of these towns, share this post with them! Send a motivation with your name and town in the subject and we will let you know if you have been chosen.

“You can email or dm @businessofactingworkshops. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity,” she wrote.

Qualifying provinces

The award-winning actress said she chose these provinces; Limpopo, North West, Free Sate, Mpumalanga, and Eastern Cape, because she believes they are the most neglected sections of the country.

“I just cannot wait to get out there and offer myself, my journey, and my experiences to the most neglected section of the country’s youth who aspire to be in the entertainment industry.

“Some of these young people do not see themselves achieving their dreams primarily because the industry is very far from their own reality,” she said.

