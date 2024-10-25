Soweto Central Chorus, Ladysmith Black Mambazo launch ‘Usuku Oluzayo’ ahead of album release

The album will be released in January next year...

The Soweto Central Chorus (SCC) and Grammy-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo have released their highly anticipated single, Usuku Oluzayo.

The single also features Grammy Award-winning artist Terrace Martin and celebrated South African jazz producer Ndabo Zulu.

The song serves as a preview of their upcoming joint album, scheduled for release in January 2025.

Speaking to The Citizen, SCC CEO Faith Zalekile said the chorus’ relationship with Ladysmith Black Mambazo dates back many years, though their first collaboration was in 2023 when they worked together on a concert.

“That collaboration is what led to us now finally recording this single with them, as well as the album.”

ALSO READ: ‘I tried to retain elements of my signature sound’ – Caroline Leisegang on her fifth studio album

‘Usuku Oluzayo’ launch

SCC and Ladysmith Black Mambazo are hosting a launch on Friday, 25 October, to celebrate the release of Usuku Oluzayo.

The event will give guests a first listen to the single, along with some songs from their joint album.

The album and single will be supported by a concert series celebrating Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s 65-year legacy.

Founded in 1960 by Joseph Shabalala, Ladysmith Black Mambazo has since made its mark on the global music scene, winning five Grammy Awards over the years.

Meanwhile, SCC has grown into a 60-member ensemble from Mofolo, Soweto, since its formation 13 years ago.

The chorus’s core mission is to minister and spread the word of God through song.

They have collaborated with celebrated South African artists, including Samthing Soweto on the 2019 hit Bawo, which has garnered over 8 million views on YouTube.

Other notable collaborators include Ntokozo Mbambo, Nqubeko Mbatha, Mbuso Khoza, and Khaya Mthethwa.

“SCC’s mandate is to create music that resonates with the soul and builds spirituality, regardless of genre boundaries,” said Manzini Zungu, SCC’s musical director.

NOW READ: Precious time: Nomcebo Zuma flaunts R3.9m watch on first state trip with King Mswati