Christina Aguilera on how high heels caused her knee problems

'I’ve already ruined my legs and feet so badly with all this high-heels nonsense...'

Known for her bold and glamorous fashion choices, American superstar Christina Aguilera recently opened up about the toll high heels have taken on her body.

In an interview, the pop icon candidly revealed the damage caused by sky-high heels, while complimenting fellow artist Raye, who conducted the interview barefoot.

“I mean, even the fact that she sings barefoot. I’ve already ruined my legs and feet so badly with all this high-heels nonsense and shenanigans,” Aguilera told Rolling Stone.

Raye mentioned that when she wears shoes, she constantly thinks about the fact that she’s wearing them.

“I love that about you, though… I never had the courage to just do it. It’s the best when you can feel the floor beneath your feet,” Aguilera added.

Christina Aguilera on industry struggles

Aguilera also opened up about other struggles she has faced in her career, including a time when she felt out of control.

“When I came into this business, there was a really big pop boom, and it was very specific what a label wanted a pop star to look and sound like. I wanted it so badly.”

The Candyman hitmaker said she felt as though she was put in a position she did not want to be in.

“I felt like my voice was stifled. You’re going to have situations where you have no creative control, or you’re in a position where your hands are tied. It’s just no place for an artist. When my hands feel too bound and there’s no breathing room, that’s when I start to suffer,” she said.

