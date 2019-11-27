Entertainment
What to expect this December on Netflix

Next month on Netflix you can look forward to a number of new and exciting shows and films.

These include the highly anticipated The Witcher starring Henry Cavill and the Michael Bay film, 6 Underground, starring Ryan Reynolds. A number of new seasonal shows such as Home For Christmas and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby will also be gracing our screens over the festive season.

Here’s what to look out for in the first week of December:

December 1 2019

Dead Kids – Netflix Original Film
A socially awkward teen bonds with a group of misfits who plot to take out the school’s arrogant rich kid – until their kidnapping scheme turns deadly.

Watch trailer below:

December 2 2019
The Lies Within – Netflix Original Series
After her father dies and her husband goes missing, Kim Seo-hui teams up with detective Jo Tae-sik and joins the National Assembly.

 

December 3 2019
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo – Netflix Original Film
Jesus, who’s hitting the big 3-0, brings a surprise guest to meet the family. A Christmas special so wrong, it must be from comedians Porta dos Fundos.

Watch trailer below:

December 4 2019

Magic for Humans: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series
Hilarious and heartfelt, Justin Willman pulls out all the stops and props to amaze real people with playful tricks and showstopping magic routines.

Let’s Dance – Netflix Original Film
After his crew breaks up, a gifted but insecure hip-hop dancer teaches at a top ballet school in Paris, where he falls for an aspiring ballerina.

December 5 2019

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez – Netflix Original Series
This gritty dramatisation of the life of Carlos Tevez shows his rise to soccer stardom amid the harrowing conditions in Argentina’s Fuerte Apache.

V-Wars – Netflix Original Series
A doctor is pitted against his best friend after an ancient disease turns people into vampires. From the comics by Jonathan Maberry and Alan Robinson.

Home for Christmas – Netflix Original Series
Fed up with the constant comments on her relationship status, perpetually single Johanne starts a 24-day hunt for a partner to bring home for Christmas.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby – Netflix Original Film
Christmas brings the ultimate gift to Aldovia: a royal baby. But first, Queen Amber must help her family and kingdom by finding a missing peace treaty.

