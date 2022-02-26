10 Interesting facts about ‘MasterChef SA’ season four

Citizen Reporter

It’s almost hard to believe that MasterChef SA has been on an eight-year break, but the new look and feel of the upcoming season is set to make it clear that some things have changed.



With less than a week to go until the highly anticipated return of MasterChef South Africa, excitement for season four is palpable.

1. New season = new broadcast model

Episodes of MasterChef SA season four will be broadcast four times a week, between Monday and Thursday, as opposed to the traditional reality TV model of broadcasting one episode a week.



According to M-Net, this is a first for a local reality show.

2. … but the format stays the same

As an international show with a detailed series bible that needs to be followed religiously, MasterChef SA will work in the same way as it does in any other country.

The only format difference this season is that there was no MasterChef Bootcamp, due to Covid restrictions.

3. Breathtaking set design

Producers of the show are particularly proud of the set they designed at Makers Landing at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, one of the world’s top tourist destinations.

All 20 episodes of this season of the show were shot at the location.

“The set was beautiful and absolutely huge. The setting is unsurpassed, combining the grittiness of a working harbour with the world’s biggest table – Table Mountain – as a backdrop,” said Paul Venter, one of the producers of MasterChef South Africa in a statement.

“We had the advantage and privilege of working with triple volume spaces, and an amazing design, with quiver trees standing guard, the impressive kitchen fully kitted out by @HOME and the incredible Pick ‘n Pay pantry with its astounding array of local and indigenous produce.



South African elements have been included in the design in a contemporary way.”

4. No fake drama

M-Net also states the nature of the cooking competition show didn’t allow the production team any room to manufacture any drama for the cameras in the same way some other productions may feel the need to do.



“They just had to make sure they were always there to film it.”

“It’s a pressure cooker environment. 20 contestants, three judges, a challenge (which gets more difficult as the episodes progress), a pantry of overwhelming choices, a nerve-wrecking mystery box with unfamiliar ingredients and cameras following your every move with no place to hide even your smallest mistake,” explained MasterChef SA content producer Errieda du Toit.

5. Intense selection process

With over 1 000 comprehensive entries to analyse, producers then chose those who stood out to join the next round: Zoom interviews where various aspects were looked at, from culinary knowledge to a practical knife-skills demonstration.

READ: Meet ‘MasterChef South Africa’ top 20 contestants

Producers also wanted to get a feel of the entrants’ approach to South African heritage food and local produce. None of whom were are allowed to be chefs or to have attended culinary school.



40 were then shortlisted to audition in Cape Town, before the final 20 were selected.

6. Contestants’ mental health was of utmost importance

Filming a show like MasterChef SA isn’t easy, especially not in the middle of a health and social crisis. M-Net says the production team, therefore, took extra care with contestants to ensure their mental health was taken care of – even after filming is done.

7. The pandemic didn’t take “the magic” out of the show

The MasterChef SA set was a “Vaccinated Only” site, therefore, no one was allowed on set if not vaccinated or unless with special clearance.



“Strict Covid-19 protocols were followed on set, and there was an on-site Covid testing facility where all guests and visitors had to undergo a rapid test and wait for results before proceeding.”

Luckily, when shooting began it was Level 1, “so we had a little bit of leg-room and we are proud to say that the whole production of MasterChef SA proceeded Covid-free,” adds producer Paul Venter.

8. Out of this world talent

M-Net believes this season’s diverse range of contestants are all deserving of their place on the show and that viewers will enjoy watching their sheer talent in the MasterChef SA kitchen.

“They are an amazing group of talented, interesting and enthusiastic South Africans, each with their own food dream, brought together by their love for food and cooking,” said Du Toit.

And what about the three new judges: Justine Drake, Zola Nene and Gregory Czarnecki?



“They exceeded all our expectations and are just a joy to watch. They have a special chemistry, and they’re very real, knowledgeable and witty,” added Venter.

9. It really is proudly South African

This season of MasterChef SA will also be expected to “truly celebrate” the country’s amazing culinary culture and rich offering in terms of ingredients.

According to Du Toit, bringing this diversity across in MasterChef SA through the contestants and the challenges that were set for them is what gives this season its true South African character.



“We all immersed ourselves in this incredible opportunity to capture the essence of our culinary melting pot.”

10. Relatability

Producer Venter sums it up perfectly when he says: “South Africans will love the relatability of the show – we know the people, the food, the emotions and unifying power of food. We kept it truly South African, with no need to look across our shores for inspiration.

“We believe it will make everyone very proud that a show of this calibre has been produced to these high standards locally. This is a feel-good show.”

Don’t miss MasterChef SA season four, starting on 28 February on M-Net (DStv Channel 101), Mondays to Thursdays at 6pm.



The finale will air on Thursday, 31 March.



Compiled by Kaunda Selisho