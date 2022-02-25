‘The Wife’s’ Lindah Majola to host new wedding food show on SABC

Kgomotso Phooko

The star who acts as Mahlomu’s twin brother on The Wife will be seen more on our screens, as he will be hosting the SABC’s new show called Wedding Chefs.

This will be Lindah Majola’s first ever show hosting gig after he landed a role in the Showmax series. The Durban born star first got noticed as a content creator on TikTok.

He will not be on the show as a chef, but he will surely pick a skill or two from fellow cooks, as he holds a National Diploma in Catering Management.

ALSO READ: Will ‘The Wife’s’ Nkosana replace Mqhele as the new ‘national husband’?

Majola even has his own food truck in his hometown of Bonela, Durban.

The new reality show will starting on the 5 March, and will be broadcast at 18:30 every Saturday.

The show will feature ten couples from Braamfischerville, Johannesburg, Centurion, Midrand, Soweto, Sasolburg and Roodepoort who are on the verge of getting married.

For ten weeks, the show will try to match a chef extraordinaire with an engaged couple as the story of the couple’s romance marries food.

Three aspiring wedding chefs will be competing against each other in a bid to win the hearts of the brides and grooms-to-be.

The chef to leave the couple’s taste buds tingling for more will be given an opportunity to cater at the couple’s wedding.

After all, wedding is about the union of two people, but what is a wedding without great food.