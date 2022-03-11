‘Boer Soek ’n Vrou’ – The going gets tough for farmers Willem and Petré

Renate Engelbrecht

The farmers and the girls they chose to get to know a little better finally got some one-on-one conversation time, which resulted in some heavy decisions and some tears in last night’s episode of kykNET‘s Boer Soek ’n Vrou.

Clarity for farmer, Tyson

Although Tyson got the feeling that both Alri and Annelle liked him, he said that for him things were still only on a friendship level.

During the one-on-one sessions, he got a little more clarity, though and so did they.

At the end of his one-on-one conversations with both the women he said that he had made his decision.

Annelle felt a little uncertain about her feelings for Tyson, saying that she still sees him only as a friend.

“I can’t see him as more than that yet. The process doesn’t allow that.”

The alone time with Tyson calmed Alri down and she said her heart was at peace.

“One feels one belongs,” she said.

Tyson and Alri in deep conversation. Image: Supplied

Boer Soek ‘n Vrou’s Bu-Anda bowls’em over

Petré mentioned that he had strong feelings for both Bu-Anda and Lourize but that he felt a little more attracted to one of them.

During their time alone, the farmer asked Bu-Anda if she could see herself on the farm – a question that had her searching for words.

She told him to rather ask Lourize first.

“I think Lourize suits you better, from an outsider’s perspective,” she said.

Petré joked with Lourize while spending some time alone with her, claiming he is actually a weatherman.

“It’s very hot today, with a slight breeze and 80% chance of falling in love.” This had her giggling and she later admitted that she hoped what he had said was true.

That evening, Bu-Anda told Petré and Lourize that she will be leaving the farm. “He is a great man, but there are a couple of boxes he doesn’t tick off for me,” she told Boer Soek ’n Vrou presenter, Marciel Hopkins.

“I have decided that perhaps you are just not the man for me,” she told Petré.

He appreciated her honesty and then told Lourize that things might have ended up that way in any case, which made her feel a little more at ease. “I am glad that we are on the same wavelength,” Lourize said.

Petré and Lourize listening to Bu-Anda. Image: Supplied

Emotions and honesty cause havoc in the heart

Nelis said that the whole Boer Soek ’n Vrou situation and having to choose between Margot and Esmerélda is a “blessed curse” and the decision was going to be difficult.

He could never have prepared himself for the amount of serious questions Esmerélda was about to pepper him with.

She said she’s come to realise that Nelis struggles to deal with things of the heart.

Margot also felt he scrummed away from talking about serious topics.

Nelis’s alone time with Esmerélda – who seems to find him very attractive – was quite intense.

“She was ready for me. She was ready to place me on the spot.”

She had many questions and later said she could see that he was interested in what she wanted to ask him, “so perhaps he is interested in me after all.”

Nelis enjoyed seeing how Margot just “clicked” with everyone at the family braai.

She told him that she has realised she can’t keep travelling forever and that it’s time to settle down.

“Nelis will make a rational, rather than emotional decision in the end,” Margot told Marciel.

Nelis and Margot on ‘Boer Soek ‘n Vrou’. Image: Supplied

An uncertain romance

Liandi said that with Johan you sometimes have to take the lead in emotional conversations.

“I am not always very good at talking about feelings,” the confused farmer confirmed, although he agreed the alone time with Arina and Liandi was necessary.

Johan and Arina had a deep conversation and she told him that she is still on the farm for him. “I would just have liked to know if he was going to choose me or not,” she later admitted.

As he and Liandi were about to sit down for their intimate chat, he picked a flower and gave it to her, saying: “My goodness, what are the chances.”

He told her he realised that he had been sending mixed signals in the attempt to be fair to both women, that he was interested in her and that he would open up when the time is right, as he didn’t want to hurt anyone. He said he liked her personality and her sense of humour.

“Stop it. Go on,” she laughed.

He seemed to have made his decision after their conversation, but later mentioned that he would like another ten minutes with each girl that evening.

Johan with Arina and Liandi. Image: Supplied

Farewell to you both

Willem unfortunately still haven’t had a change of heart since the previous episode.

He told both Chantel and Sonja that he could not continue the process.

He was sad and disappointed at the outcome, as he had hoped he would find the love of his life through the Boer Soek ’n Vrou process.

During his alone time with Chantel, he told her that he wasn’t going to wait until the next day to make a decision.

“I really want to be friends with you and Sonja,” he said, “but I cannot give more than that at this stage.”

Chantel said it was fair and that it was better to say it then than later.

While talking to Marciel afterwards, Chantel said she would have liked to continue with the process. She said Willem’s decision left her at a point where she needed to go sit and think. “

Life goes on,” she told Marciel with tears in her eyes.

After Willem told Sonja about his decision, she was very happy and relieved and said that she felt the same way. She couldn’t see the spark, which she said is the deal breaker when it comes to love.

A teary Chantel after Willem decides to send them both home. Image: Supplied

For some, next week will be hard.

For others, it might just be a relief.