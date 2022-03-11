New changes to e.tv prime time, international shows dropped

Kaunda Selisho

Come April 2022, some big changes will be happening over at e.tv, much to the delight and dismay of their growing, loyal audience.

The first of many changes include the fact that long-time South African favourite Days Of Our Lives will be coming to an end.

This change will also see the Chicago PD,” Chicago Fire and Chicago Media franchise and NCIS come to an end on e.tv.

Local content will fill its void, kicking off an evening of prime time viewing featuring shows such as hospital drama Durban Gen, long-running soapie Scandal! and House of Zwide prior to the popular 8pm English news broadcast.

Another change coming to late-night e.tv is the introduction of BET Africa drama Isono.

The show will precede Imbewu, which is heading into its fifth season in an earlier time slot, and a new adult drama called The Black Door.

e.tv partnered with Black Brain productions, the production company behind shows such as Lockdown and Diep City, to bring The Black Door to life.

The show will touch on themes such as religion, politics, sex work and of course, love and family.

Speaking at a media briefing in Cape Town on Friday, Mpumelelo Nhlapo of Black Brain productions confirmed that his team worked with an intimacy coach to equip both the cast and crew with the right tools to deal with the shows’ sex scenes and sexual subject matter in the most professional way possible.

The intimacy coach also assisted the production team in reaching out to the family of the new, young talent joining the show to help them understand the nature of the subject matter that their family members would be bringing to life.

The Black Door will star Nomzamo Mbatha’s baby brother Zamani Mbatha alongside Linda Sebezo and will also begin on 11 April.

More information about the show will be communicated in due course.

