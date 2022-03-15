‘Boer Soek ’n Vrou’ – Bu-Anda Laubscher on life after calling it quits

Renate Engelbrecht

Bu-Anda took viewers by surprise last week after telling farmer Petré he was not the man for her, further announcing she had decided to leave the matchmaker series. Although it left both Petré and Bu-Anda’s counterpart, Lourize, stunned, Petré admitted that things would probably have turned out that way in any case. It did stir things up a bit, with various viewers having their opinions on how she handled the situation.

READ: ‘Boer Soek ’n Vrou’ – The going gets tough for farmers Willem and Petré

“My heart is at peace,” she says. “But at the same time, my heart hurts with everyone’s opinions and comments. People tend to take something beautiful and turn it into something ugly. People judge you about your choices without even trying to understand. Even though I only meant well by what I did.”

She asks: “Can you truly understand a situation if you weren’t in it yourself?”

Bu-Anda and Petré in deep conversation. Image: Supplied

Bu-Anda says choosing to withdraw from the Boer Soek ’n Vrou process wasn’t an easy decision. She knew someone would get hurt, some would be confused, while others would judge. She says it was necessary for her to have peace.

“Petré needed honesty. I could play TV well, but it’s emotions, time and feelings that are also involved. It’s reality, and the sooner people realise that, the better they will understand,” says the interior designer and project manager. “

“I know that I made the right choice by withdrawing and that Petré and Lourize might now really find happiness together. They fit together so well.”

Since bidding farmer Petré and Boer Soek ’n Vrou farewell, Bu-Anda says life hasn’t changed that much except for the fact that more people recognise her now. She thinks entering the matchmaker series was still worth it.

“A season can sometimes come with so much potential. One farmer may just find the love of his life and that will be enough. People think it is so simple and that every farmer will find his match (which is what we all hope for). But unfortunately, it is just like everyday life. You meet someone, you get to know them for the first time, you see potential, or you don’t. But, because it is a television series, it makes the process more difficult, because you work around schedules and time is limited.”

She says despite the schedules and time limit, it was “such a fun experience.”

Her biggest challenge during her time on Boer Soek ’n Vrou was sharing her emotions on national television. “And that it was not just me who wanted to win the man’s heart, but also another woman.”

She says it was tough to be away from her family and friends, especially in an unfamiliar place with people she did not know. “And to know that there will be cameras in your face all the time.”

It’s also true that time wasn’t on their side, which she says made things more stressful and personal.

Bu-Anda Laubscher and ‘Boer Soek ‘n Vrou’ presenter Marciel Hopkins. Image: Supplied

In the end, she walked away with a couple of lessons learned, though.

“Dare to try new things and to live outside of your comfort zone. Live to do what makes you happy, not to please other people,” she says. Another lesson she learned was that love is blind. “Love can develop within seconds; love can develop through friendship; love can develop over time. Everyone is on their own timeline. Whatever happens shall happen when it needs to happen. You can’t force it. You’ll know when it comes from God.”

And, one can’t help but wonder if there aren’t other guys who have become aware of her zest for life and colourful personality. “There are many guys that are casting their lines,” she says. “But my heat will know when he is the one. I work on God’s time. So, at the moment there isn’t anyone.”