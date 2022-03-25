‘Boer Soek ’n Vrou’ – The farmers meet the girls’ parents

Renate Engelbrecht

Although meeting that special person’s parents for the first time can be daunting, the four farmers in the fourteenth season of kykNET‘s matchmaker series, Boer Soek ’n Vrou made it seem like a breeze in last night’s episode.

Arina’s world

Johan visited Arina and her parents in Vredendal and it wasn’t too long before he identified relatable topics to talk to her father about.

In fact, Arina mentioned that breakfast was more about farming than anything else at one point, which goes to show that conversation flowed freely and the tension that might have been there at first, was soon something of the past.

Arina introducing Johan to family and friends. Image: Supplied

The two explored Arina’s world and she took him to do some wine tasting and gave him a glimpse of life in Vredendal, showing bits and pieces of herself to the man she is clearly falling in love with.

Johan also got to meet some of Arina’s nearest and dearest and they all said that the couple fits together very well. Arina even told presenter, Marciel Hopkins that she would like it very much if Johan asked her to be his girlfriend.

Row, row, row your boat

Tyson got to spend some time with Alri on her family’s farm and although her father was in America at the time, Tyson got to meet Alri’s mother and her grandparents.

Her grandfather told Tyson that he would have to pass a test first, talking to him in Fanagalo (which Tyson luckily understood most of).

He later confirmed that Tyson handled the situation very well and that he passed the test.

In fact, Alri’s grandpa even said he believed there is a wedding around the corner. Still, Alri’s mother – like the couple – believes that a relationship develops from a friendship and it takes time.

Tyson and Alri rowing towards their picnic spot. Image: Supplied

Alri showed Tyson around the farm (with some stolen moments where she could touch his hand or fold her arms around him on the quad bike).

She even prepared a picnic for them, with some of his favourite foods, which stood waiting for them at the end of the riverbend after a fun rowing expedition.

Tyson later also met Alri’s friends and family and she apologised for being so quiet, saying Tyson was a good enough reason for her to have been so quiet and that she was happy to introduce him to them at last. Things were a bit tense at first, but Tyson soon warmed up to the crowd and in the end, it was a lovely evening.

A giggly kind of love

Petré and Lourize have been doing things a little differently since Bu-Anda withdrew from the season, and he met Lourize’s parents before the official meet and greet already.

The two lovebirds who keep giggling together all the time enjoyed a day filled with rock climbing and picnics before Lourize introduced him to the rest of her family and friends.

She quickly identified the people she wanted Petré to impress and towards the end of the evening, people were saying the two looked very happy together.

Petré and Lourize having picnic. Image: Supplied

Lourize said she is still protecting her heart, but she hopes their story unfolds further and becomes something meaningful, while Petré shared in her sentiment, saying he likes her very much.

Falling for a farmer

Nelis seemed a bit nervous and even a little shy upon meeting Esmerélda’s parents at first, but after her mother gave him a hug and made him feel at ease, he seemed to relax.

Esmerélda’s mother said she could see her daughter is falling in love and it was clear to them that their daughter is content – something she has never been in previous relationships.

The couple enjoyed some beer tasting at a brewery not too far from where Esmerélda’s parents live, and they indulged in a cheese platter with delicious cheese and cold meat – things she knew Nelis would enjoy.

Nelis and Esmerélda. Image: Supplied

Upon meeting the rest of Esmerélda’s nearest and dearest, it was evident that Nelis brings out the brunette’s spontaneity and that she has definitely fallen for the farmer, looking deep into his eyes on more than one occasion.

As things evolve, the signs of a stolen hug here and the holding of hands there are evident. Naturally, the next step in the Boer Soek ‘n Vrou process is a romantic breakaway for the couples – something they are all clearly looking forward to after all the tension of meeting the parents.