Another ‘Boer Soek ‘n Vrou’ couple expecting a little pink foot

The contestants from Boer Soek ‘n Vrou are certainly proving that the reality television show can lead to love and a happily ever after.

Hennie Lötter, who was one of the contestants on Season 9 of the popular kykNET reality television show Boer Soek ‘n Vrou, took to social media to share the happy news that he will be a dad soon.

Hennie’s wife Jacobu initially entered the reality television series in 2016 after having written a letter to another farmer, Arno. But, to viewers’ dismay, the couple announced at the end of the season that they will only be friends going forward.

What they didn’t know, however, was that Hennie and Jacobu’s love was already secretly blooming behind the scenes.

A couple of months after Season 9 wrapped up, Hennie took to social media to announce that he and Jacobu were in a relationship.

They were married on Hennie’s family farm on 7 October 2017.

Hennie decided to give up farming and the newly-married couple moved to Stilbaai in December 2018 where Hennie is now an estate agent.

The couple announced the happy news of their pregnancy with a photoshoot on the beach of this quiet little Western Cape holiday town.

In the photo Hennie sits on the soft sand with their dog, Trompie, between his legs, while Jacobu sits behind him and looks over his shoulder. Hennie holds up the black board announcing that Trompie will be an older brother and that their new bundle of joy will be arriving in December 2020.

In February, farmer Niel Bruwer and his wife, Chereze, who got engaged after the 13th season of the popular Afrikaans matchmaker series, also announced that they are expecting.

Boer Soek ’n Vrou Season 15 will be broadcast on kykNET in January 2023.