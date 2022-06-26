Reports of major shake-ups on ‘The Wife’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The Wife on ShowMax is reportedly going through major shake-ups which include the report of current fan-favourite characters set to leave the series.

Last week, Multichoice did not confirm to The Citizen of reports that the lead Hlomu played by Mbalenhle Mavimbela will be leaving and her character will be recast.

A tweet by entertainment reporter Phil Mphela claimed Mavimbela will no longer play Hlomu in the Showmax series.

At the time, Nomsa Philiso of MultiChoice’s response was: “No decisions have been made about the final cast list for Season 3.”

RELATED: Multichoice tight-lipped on reports that Hlomu for ‘The Wife’ will be re-cast

On Sunday, Mphela made several claims on Twitter which include that Mondli Makhoba who played the Zulu brother’s patriarch and older brother Nkosana Zulu won’t return to season three of The Wife.

There were also claims that Zikhona Sodlaka – who also has been applauded for her role as Mandisa will –also not return for future seasons, including actress Khanyi Mbau as Zandile.

Season two focused on Zandile’s storyline and the series is inspired by the successful trilogy books written by Dudu Busani-Dube.

TV:



Khanyi Mbau is bowing out of #TheWife



You must have expected after my previous exit report ????



Yeah Ms Mbau will not make the third season lead pack list on the show. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/XoLMgKct1D— Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) June 26, 2022

Understandably so, fans of the show and books were in disbelief about the reports, however, the storyline in season three will largely follow Kwenzi Ngcobo’s character Qhawe and his love interest Naledi (Gaisang K Noge).

Dudu’s third novel, Naledi: His Love is about this; for book readers this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

However, the TV series strayed from large sections of the book, particularly in season two. It may be assumed that future seasons would follow a similar format.

The Citizen reached out to Showmax’s representative for comment and is still waiting for a response.

The Wife had a big night at DStv’s Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards on Saturday, as Ngcobo was voted Favourite rising actor and Abdul Khoza (as Nqoba) won Favourite Actor.

READ NEXT: DStv Mzansi Choice Awards – ‘The Wife’ actors, Lawrence and Makhadzi win big