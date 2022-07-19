Flying solo – Anele Mdoda to host Miss SA 2022

Citizen Reporter

The Miss South Africa organisation has announced that Anele Mdoda will be hosting Miss SA 2022.

This isnt the radio host’s first rodeo, as she previously hosted Miss SA 2021 with co-host Nick Panagio.

This year, Mdoda will host the pageant on her own and said with a full-capacity crowd at the venue, this will motivate her to do her best.

“I’m very excited that we are back to a full capacity arena because a packed arena suits my energy levels and always motivates me to work just that little bit harder to ensure that everyone has a good time and really enjoys the evening,” she said in a statement.

Having previously judged Miss SA a few times, the 947 breakfast host has advised the top 10 finalists to be in the moment, adding they shouldn’t worry about a possible wardrobe malfunction and what they look like.

“No one cares. If they are having a good time, everybody else is having a good time,” she said.

It’s official !!!! I will be your host at Miss SA 2022. As always, an honour. So excited to be part of this life changing journey. It’s a fairytale and I get to be part of it. @Official_MissSA pic.twitter.com/SNnJSutsMO— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) July 19, 2022

The top 10 competing for the crown are Anarzade Omar, Ayanda Thabethe, Itumeleng Parage, Keaoleboga Nkashe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Luvé Meyer, Luyanda Zuma, Ndavi Nokeri, Pearl Ntshehi and Tamsyn Jack.

The finalists are hoping to follow in the footsteps of reigning Miss SA Lalela Mswane, who made history after winning Miss Supranational 2022 last Friday.

Mswane was the first black woman to win the international competition and said her victory was for the country and the young girls who look up to her.

“With this crown, I carry the hopes, [and] dreams of women who have come before me and those to come.

“It serves as affirmation that no dream is too small, no journey insurmountable to conquer. May it be a constant reminder to allow your feet to lead you to wherever it is your heart desires,” she said.

Miss South Africa 2022 takes place at Times Square, Pretoria and broadcast live on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) and Mnet (DStv Channel 101) on Saturday, August 13, from 6.30pm. The event will also be streamed for an international audience on the Miss South Africa app.

Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster, general access costs from R250 to R450 while VIP tickets are R1 500 and include access to the red-carpet and the pre-event celebration.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele