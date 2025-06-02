Royal rebels in Munich: Anele Mdoda and hubby enjoy time in Germany

While in Germany, the couple had the opportunity to mingle with retired footballers Bastian Schweinsteiger and Thiago Alcântara.

Anele Mdoda and her husband Bonelela “Buzza” James enjoyed their time in Germany over the weekend. Picture: zintathu/Instagram

Broadcaster and entrepreneur Anele Mdoda and her hubby Bonelela “Buzza” James enjoyed Germany over the weekend.

The newlyweds spent the weekend in Europe to watch the UEFA Champions League final, which was held in Munich, Germany.

Since tying the knot in April and making their relationship public, the pair has shared videos and images of each other on their social media pages.

The couple also attended the recent Polo where Mdoda was dressed as the “matriarch who had to look after the family business after all the men were offed by the enemy”.

Photos of their traditional wedding were widely shared on social media over the weekend. James is a respected lawyer and Xhosa royal from the AbaThembu tribe.

James hops on the husband doing everything trend

The couple hopped on the ‘My Name Is’ trend, where the husband introduces himself and lists the chores he does around the house, while the woman simply says her name.

The trend pokes fun at the daily lives of married couples and how they split chores. Soon after landing in Germany, Mdoda and her husband played the game by posting James, seemingly doing all the work while on holiday.

“Hi, I’m Buzza James. I’ve got all the luggage, got the room key, did the check in,” says James while his wife just puts on lip gloss on her lips.

“Hi, I’m Buzza James, I found the restaurant and I ordered the food and the beers,” said James in their version of the social media trend.

Looking cute, with beer in hand, Mdoda just said: “Hi, I’m Anele,” and took a sip of her beer.

While in Germany, the couple had the opportunity to mingle with retired footballers Bastian Schweinsteiger and Thiago Alcântara.

“What a dream! The city is electric & PSG’s aiming for glory. Munich’s got that final buzz in the air, and it’s pumping. This is not just another game; it’s the pinnacle of football, where swagger meets legacy,” James wrote in excitement before the game.

Mdoda and James were part of a group of soccer fans that were flown to Germany by Champions League sponsors Heineken to watch the final between eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan.

SuperSport presenter Tshepang Mollison, a social media influencer popularly known as Twiggy Moli was one of the other South Africans who watched the game live at the stadium.

While some got to watch the game live at the stadium, a handful of South African fans gathered to watch the match at the Dome in Nasrec, South of Johannesburg.

There were performances by Kwesta, Anatii, and recent Metro FM award winner K.O. Broadcaster Robert Marawa hosted soccer fans at the Heineken House Ultimate Champions League Final Viewing Experience.

“It is a big occasion, not just for football lovers but for socialites,” said former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe, speaking to The Citizen on the day.

“But the main attraction is the game.”

