WATCH: Man killed on ‘Law & Order’ set

Kaunda Selisho

A man working on the set of Law & Order was fatally shot in New York. The incident happened on a street in Brooklyn that was being used as a set for the TV show.

31-year-old Johnny Pizarro was hired as a contractor who was tasked with securing street parking for vehicles for the production.

He was shot while enforcing the no-parking zone and according to reports, a man simply walked up to him and shot him while he was doing his work.

CNN reports that the suspect is still at large.

“Pizarro, who was contracted to do parking enforcement for the production company, was sitting in a car on North Henry Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, when an unknown assailant allegedly opened the vehicle’s door and fired a weapon, hitting his neck and head at about 5.15am local time, according to NYPD Spokesperson Det. Sophia Mason,” reported the publication.

The suspect ran off while emergency services attended to Pizarro in an attempt to treat his injuries.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved.

Law & Order: Organized Crime producers, NBC and Universal Television, issued a statement saying they were “terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of [their] crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result”.

“We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime is centred on Detective Elliot Stabler (played by Christopher Meloni), who is a former member of the Special Victims Unit and ex-partner of Captain Olivia Benson.

In the series, he returns to the NYPD to battle organised crime after a devastating personal loss.

“However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he’s been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler joins the new task force taking on NYC’s most powerful crime syndicate – a case that has become deeply personal for him – all while trying to rebuild his life, his family and his career as a police officer,” reads part of a synopsis of the show.

