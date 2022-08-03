‘Have Faith’ Season 4 – Watch as Faith Nketsi becomes Mrs Njilo

Kaunda Selisho

Just when viewers thought Faith Nketsi’s show, Have Faith, couldn’t tell us any more about the influencer, she went and got married to a millionaire and made sure the cameras were there to capture it all.

And now, viewers will get a look inside what many consider a surprise wedding between the woman formerly known as Queen twerk and her young millionaire husband Nzuzo Njilo.

MTV Africa, the channel behind Have Faith has promised “luxury front-row seats to Faith’s lobola negotiations and Sesotho wedding celebrations” when season four airs.

The channel also promises that the show will “spill” the real reasons behind Faith’s husband’s tabloid dilemmas after he was reportedly arrested.

After having done this for so long, the newlywed businesswoman, media darling, and reality television star says she has now arrived at a place where she feels comfortable letting viewers in through her show.

ALSO READ: ‘Please stop with the pregnancy rumours’ – Faith Nketsi Njilo

“I have been walking the journey of my Have Faith reality show with MTV for 2 years now, and in the process, I have become more comfortable with being in the public eye. This is why Have Faith Season 4 is more of an intimate view of my new life as a wife. Viewers should expect to see my fears about getting married come alive in ways I never expected them to,” she explained.

“I believe the story of my life is a teaching in itself, a calling I have had to embrace. Be ready to see me bare – I really hope my viewers learn a thing or two about my life and its challenges,” she promised.



The return of Have Faith this Woman’s Month, is set to premiere on 15 August, at 9.30pm, on the popular youth culture viewing platform MTV (DStv channel 130).

Faith Nketsi during her traditional Sotho Wedding. Picture: Instagram

“Our programming has always served to be educational in its nature. This is the reason I feel it is so empirical for young adults to be on the lookout for the new season of Have Faith this August.

There is so much to learn through Faith’s experiences as an entrepreneur, and in this season she embraces her new role as a wife, while still staying as cool as she has always been. There is plenty for viewers to look out for in this new season,” commented Vice President and General Manager of Paramount Africa Monde Twala.

IN PICS: Denise Zimba and Faith Nketsi’s weddings