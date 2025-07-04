Ab etching: Buying a six-pack, also known as the ‘male BBL’

Ab etching has come under the spotlight following a viral photo Drake posted of himself topless, showing his six-pack.

Following a photo of internationally renowned rapper Drake topless, abdominal etching has come under the spotlight.

Referred to as ab etching or the more derogatory term, the male BBL, the cosmetic procedure has come under the spotlight after Drake was accused of ‘buying his abs’.

Ab etching is a surgical procedure that enhances the appearance of the abdominal muscles, creating an athletic, sculpted six-pack.

It involves a specific Liposuction technique known as HD Lipo or 4D Body Contouring. It targets and removes tiny areas of fat around the abdominal muscles to accentuate their natural contours.

“If you look on almost any plastic surgeon’s website, they will have a section on men, and they’ll have a picture of a model who has zero body fat and really defined abs,” said Dr Joshua Korman, a plastic surgeon based in California, speaking to GQ.

Korman said the procedure is popular among men of different ages.

Criticism of ab etching

The general public might be less critical of men who go out and essentially show off their six-pack. Reality TV personality Ronnie Ortiz-Magro of Jersey Shore has been an advocate for the purchase of the six-pack, with minor criticism.

However, in Hip Hop it’s different.

Hip-hop, as a genre and more importantly, as a culture, is incessant about ‘realness’ or being authentic.

There is more respect for a person who toils before reaching or attaining their goals. It’s the exercise of digging deep into something that is revered.

So, when Drake posted his photo showing his torso, he immediately became the centre of mockery, despite a philosophical caption he placed under the photo.

“’I’m wide awake for the nights that separate the type who get to it til they get it right from the type who just …type,” the 37-year-old rapper said.

Drake is yet to confirm if he used the procedure to get his abs, but social media is convinced that he did.

Comments such as “No shoulders, no biceps, deflated chest but extremely defined abs,” made up his comments section.

“He reading the comments like “sh*t , I was supposed to get chest and arms too?” wrote another person in the comments.

The viral image was posted alongside a video of Drake seemingly working out, but even that was ridiculed.

“It’s the running video to try to counter the ab etching allegations for me,” commented another person.

