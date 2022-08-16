Kaunda Selisho

The production company behind Showmax telenovela The Wife, has confirmed that Bonko Khoza, who played Mqhele in the first two seasons, won’t be returning for the show’s highly anticipated third season.

Stained Glass are currently casting for his replacement.

Inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s bestselling book Naledi His Love, season three of The Wife will return to South African screens in November 2022, with Gaisang K Noge in the lead role as doctor Naledi Montsho.

She will be playing the love interest of fan-favourite Qhawe Zulu (played by 2022 DStv Mzansi Magic Viewers’ Choice Rising Star winner Kwenzo Ngcobo).

Kwenzo Ngcobo (who plays Qhawe Zulu) and Bonko Khoza (who plays Mqhele Zulu) on Showmax’s new telenovela ‘The Wife’. | Picture: Instagram

Thus far, each season of the record-breaking, Twitter-trends-topping Showmax original has focused on a different couple.

Season one was all about Hlomu and Mqhele, while season two shifted focus to Zandile and Nkosana and now Naledi and Qhawe will get their moment in the sun.

“We know fans are going to find it hard to let go of their picture of Mqhele as Bonko, just as they found it hard, when he was first cast, to let go of the bug-eyed Mqhele they had pictured from the book,” said series producer Kamogelo Aphane.

“But The Wife has shown that when you go looking for new talent in South Africa, you find it. So, we encourage the 5am club to open up their hearts to the next Mqhele, and help us continue to open up the industry.”

Since embodying the role of Mqhele in The Wife, Bonko became a household name and was even once hailed as “the national husband” by fans.He was even nominated for DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice and a Safta for the role.

“Having had the privilege to play Mqhele Zulu for two seasons, I realise I’ve taken the character as far as I can,” explained Bonko.

“I’m part of finding the perfect replacement and will be watching from the sidelines to support and offer advice where needed. I know that the actor who takes over will build from where I left off, so I’m looking forward to joining the 5am club to see how the incredible love stories between the brothers and their wives play out this season.”

He concluded by adding; “It’s not often that a show this powerful comes into the world, so we should continue to champion and encourage the talented people who will take us forward in season three.”

Production for the third season of The Wife will start later this month and the new season is set to launch on Showmax in November 2022.

Bonko Khoza and Mbalenhle Mavimbela as Mqhele and Hlomu on The Wife on Showmax | Picture: Supplied

Showmax unearths new talent

The streaming platform has also thrown its weight behind a new initiative in partnership with Actor Spaces in an effort to “open up the industry.”

They will be doing so through a series of masterclasses coming to YouTube every second Thursday beginning in August and ending in October 2022.

Each masterclass will be followed within a week by an Instagram Live stream for aspiring actors, and will provide them with the opportunity to ask the featured speaker follow-up questions.

“Our Showmax Originals have shown that whenever you go looking for talent in South Africa, you find it,” said Nomsa Philiso, executive head of programming at MultiChoice.

“But while acting is a talent, it’s also a skill that can be refined, and a business that must be learnt. So, we’re excited to be partnering on these masterclasses with Actor Spaces and some of Mzansi’s favourite talents in front of the camera and behind it, to help develop the next Bonko Khozas and Bokang Phelanes.“

“The collaboration and support from Showmax on the masterclasses speaks to the pillars of Actor Spaces: showcasing talent, bridging the accessibility gap, and our core of development,” added Actor Spaces’ founder and CEO Ayanda Sithebe.

Bonko actually kickstarted the Showmax x Actor Spaces masterclasses by breaking down his character development process, which, in the build-up to playing Mqhele Zulu, included waking up at 3am, wearing a prop gun, spending a lot of time at the taxi rank and smoking a lot.

His masterclass is available to stream now on YouTube.

