kykNET announces new telenovela ‘Diepe Waters’

Viewers who were left disappointed when Afrikaans channel kykNET announced that popular telenovela Getroud met Rugby will be airing its last episode on 30 September 2022 after having been on South African screens for 14 years, can look forward to a brand-new telenovela.

The channel announced earlier this week that Diepe Waters will start airing in October from Mondays to Thursdays at 6pm.

Waldimar Pelser, director of the kykNET channels, said their job is to tell captivating, authentic stories that viewers can kick off their evening’s viewing pleasure with and that he hopes Diepe Waters will meet viewers’ high expectations.

“Diepe Waters was created by a world-class team that knows kykNET’s viewers and the South Africa of today, and tries to better understand it. Every weekday evening between Monday and Thursday at 18:00 these characters will live in the homes of our viewers, with whom we hope they fall in love,” Pelser said.

Diepe Waters is about a competitive swimming club, Die Swartmarlyne, owned by Gys Swarts. The swimming club is a family business in which both Gys’ sons, Rossouw and Jacques, are involved. Gys’ grandchildren, Karla and Johan, are part of the Swartmarlyne swimming team.

Karla is a young teenager who struggles with the daily pressure of being a champion. It’s not without merit either, since her mother, Sanet, believes she can win a scholarship overseas and never expects anything less than perfection from Karla.

Johan, on the other hand, yearns for his Grandpa Gys’ approval, but is just never as good as Karla is.

Rossouw and Sanet look like a happy couple on the surface, but when an unexpected visitor walks through the door, their everyday normal life is turned upside down.

Jacques is the flaming hot coach whose attention all the swimming moms and aqua aerobics aunties fight for. He is kind-hearted and cares deeply for other people.

It is against the background of this swimming club that viewers will get to know several families who will do everything in their power to keep their heads above water while they hope that their secrets will sink into deep waters.

Roberta Durrant, creative producer of Diepe Waters, said the the telenovela about love, secrets, intrigue and plans to take revenge is something different and unusual.

“We have an incredible cast and interesting setting and we hope that the viewers will resonate with that,” she added.

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers