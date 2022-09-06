Muvhango looking for multiple new actors

Sandisiwe Mbhele

SABC 2 Venda soapie Muvhango is looking for new talent and heeding the call by audiences to “open up the industry.”

The soapie has been on our screens for nearly 25 years.

Muvhango’s production company Word of Mouth Pictures is embarking on a campaign to look for new actors to join the show.

They are calling on male actors between the ages of 30- 40 and female actors who are 50 plus to audition for two roles to be introduced in the show.

Muvhango says they are looking for many actors as auditions will be hosted this week in Limpopo.

The audition dates are 8 September at Phalaphala FM in Polokwane at 9 am and on 9 September, the show will have more auditions in Thohoyandou at MGB Hotel in Sibasa at 9 am.

The locations are staying true to their Riya Hayani (Going back Home) theme this year.

One of the show’s most popular actors, Azwi Rambuda, said the purposes of the auditions are to revive the show and bring new talent.

Rambuda is a product of the audition process, as her career has grown playing the role of Mpho for the past few years.

“One of Muvhango’s ethical values is opening up the industry, introducing new talent. I am the product of that. Over the years, we have lived up to that and created new stars that have become household names in the industry. We want to make it easy for youngsters to get a break in the industry,“ she said.

Last year fans of Muvhango panicked when news broke the show was only going to air less frequently.

There were multiple rumours that the show would be cancelled however SABC said the soapie will air only from Monday to Thursday. But due to the negative response, Muvhango is now airing every weekday.