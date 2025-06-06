Siphephelo Ndlovu on his hiatus from music, getting into the family business of TV, as he returns to stage

Siphephelo Ndlovu is the son of Muvhango creator and TV producer Duma Ndlovu.

Siphephelo Ndlovu, known on stage as The SN Project has released a new body of work. Picture: Supplied

Siphephelo Ndlovu, known on stage as The SN Project, has been involved in music all his life.

From being asked to sing at family gatherings by his mom at a young age, to attending the Drakensberg Boys’ Choir School, to acquiring a bachelor of music with honours from the University of the Witwatersrand in 2017, music has always been there.

In 2020, he released his debut album, Afrikanization. However, SN hasn’t released another body of work until now, except for Pantomime Vol. 1 in May.

The singer-songwriter is the son of Muvhango creator and TV producer Duma Ndlovu.

Following the release of his debut, he decided to take a break from music to learn the family trade.

Taking a break and getting into TV

“Straight after university, I start recording Afrikanization. As that’s happening I’m working with the family business at the same time,” SN tells The Citizen.

“Juxtaposed that [music] with growing up with a father who’s in the industry, who’s made really important work in this country on television, that’s also part of my life,” says SN.

“I also lived that life. I’m also going with him to work, seeing him doing rehearsals. I’m also going with him on tour…so I have those two worlds co-existing in my life from a young age,” shares the musician.

He says both his parents are his biggest supporters of his music. “They’re like front row seat supporters.”

Proud father moment! Sphephelo graduates from Wits, BA music (hons) pic.twitter.com/i3FOD43nfC — Duma Ndlovu (@duma_ndlovu) July 7, 2018

“A couple of things were happening between Afrikanization and Pantomime Vol.1. After I released Afrikanization, I wanted to learn how to make films and I just wanted to do filmmaking,” he says.

During his hiatus from music he was learning how to direct and was involved in local productions. “I was heavily involved in some local productions,” he says.

SN has credits on shows like Muvhango and Sibongile & The Dlaminis.

“My goal is to write and direct a feature length film. That is something I’m currently working on. I’m really excited to branch out into that, I have gotten a bit of experience with television, I’ve been involved in these productions as a director.”

SN’s new sound

As much as the hiatus from music saw him drift toward the more visual side of things, he also used that period to tweak his sound around 2022.

“I start making my new project in 2022. It doesn’t go too well,” he says.

Afrikanization, a jazz album, had a live music setup, where he played with a band.

The sound was mature beyond his years, with songs like Mina Nawe and Ismabulo. These are ditties that one would hear being played on Sunday on Kaya FM or 702.

“I’ve changed my approach to music, I’m trying to learn a different approach. I’m trying to experiment with new things,” he says of the period between 2022 and now.

His new body of work, Pantomime Vol. 1, is more electronic because SN wanted to produce it. “Ever since I released Afrikanization, I said next project I want it to be a bit electronic because I want to get more into the production aspect of it.”

He says that, because of his perfectionist tendencies, he couldn’t allow himself to release the new sound he produced because he wasn’t happy with it.

“Fast forward to 2023, the first song that I’m actually happy with, comes out as a single because that’s all I had so far,” he says referring to Falling (I just wanna know).

An answered question

Between 2023 and now, he says he dedicated himself to learning as much as possible about production through tutorials.

“Pantomime is literally an answer to a question I’ve been asking myself between 2022 and 2025. I finally figured it out. I feel like a scientist that’s discovered a formula. The formula is my new sound.”

As the name of the album suggests, SN’s sound on the new project is playful and more accessible to a younger audience.

It’s imaginable that youthful stations like YFM or 5FM could feature songs like Again and Mine on their playlists.

Despite its sonic bounciness, Pantomime Vol.1 features heavy lyrics that speak to heartbreak and the challenges of romantic encounters.

“Pantomime is a collection of experiences, not a hundred percent personal. Maybe just a little in some way or another,” he shares.

He will share the new and old sound this weekend at Joburg’s Untitled Basement with a performance on Saturday.

He also confirmed that Pantomime Vol.2 is in the works and should be out this year.

