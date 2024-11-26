‘Die Byl’: Season 6 ignites with flames and fury

The action kicks off with two bodies discovered in separate locations, both accompanied by burned-out matches.

“I think this one will have viewers watching through their fingers!” Picture: kykNET

The crime thriller Die Byl is back in January 2025 for a sixth season, making history as kykNET’s longest-running drama series.

This time, Piet Byl and his team face off against a relentless serial killer determined to torment them, while also grappling with their humanity.

Waldemar Schultz returns as the dedicated Byl, leading a team that includes detectives Juan (Marvin-Lee Beukes) and Lena (Lika Berning), legal expert Nicki (Milan Murray), and weapons expert Jo (Amalia Uys), a former assassin.

Captain William Miller (Tyrone Keogh) continues to provide expert profiling, while Dr Anton Fourie (Marcel van Heerden), a pathologist introduced in season five, also returns.

New faces and fan favourites

New faces include Melissa Willering as Eliaan Slee, a fragile but dangerously intelligent character, and Roeline Daneel as Dr. Elize Opperman, a ruthless scientist. Sherman Pharo plays Daniël Weyers, a former cop turned private investigator who aids Dr. Opperman.

Fan favourites are also back, including Danny Ross as Benjamin Vlok, Sean van Noordwyk as web developer Stephen, and Ronel Stander as Captain Tarina Spies, who dreams of joining Byl’s team. The star-studded cast features Melanie du Bois, Hannes van Wyk, Pascual Wakefield, and veteran legends Johan and Lida Botha.

Burned matches and dark secrets

The action kicks off with two bodies discovered in separate locations, both accompanied by burned-out matches. This eerie clue sets the stage for a hunt against a ruthless killer on a grim crusade for “justice.”

In other gripping cases, this season explores themes of family conflict and hidden secrets, including a grandfather tormenting his grandson and a famous author with a dark past.

The late Herman Binge and Elmarie Botha originally developed the series, with Leon Kruger steering the story as head writer from season two.

The sixth season of Die Byl was penned by Botha, Berdene Burger, and Lorraine Burger. Berdene Burger, Liezl Spies, and Nina Swart were in the director’s chair.

The talented team behind the scenes includes cinematographer Jay Marais, sound designer Juan Kindo, and make-up artist Sulani Saayman.

Watch the trailer here:

Edge-of-your-seat TV: ‘Die Byl’ brings the heat

“This season promises to be the most intense and gripping yet,” says Elmarie Botha, story planner and producer for Wolflight Films.

Waldemar Schultz agrees, adding: “I think this one will have viewers watching through their fingers! I’m proud to have worked with such an incredible team to deliver another thrilling season. We bring passion to every episode, and I hope viewers love it.”

*The sixth season of Die Byl premieres on 14 January 2025 at 20:00 on kykNET (DStv channel 144) and will also be available on DStv Stream and Catch Up.

NOW READ: ‘The Penguin’: Colin Farrell’s Oz is the villain we love to hate [VIDEO]