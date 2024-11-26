‘Scandal!’ mourns tragic loss: Crew member Gary Megit dies after on-set accident

Gary Megit, a vision controller, was injured while the crew was helping to move a section of the Scandal! set. Picture: Facebook/Gary Megit

Popular e.tv’s soapie Scandal! has honoured crew member Gary Megit following his tragic death in an on-set accident.

In a heartfelt post on its official social media platforms, the show expressed shock and deep sadness over his passing.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened to share the passing of our dear crew member, Gary Megit. Gary suffered a serious accident on set last week and tragically passed away in the hospital on Sunday. Our hearts go out to Gary’s family during this incredibly difficult time.

“He was a cherished member of our team, and his loss will be felt by all who had the privilege of working with him. He will remain in our hearts forever.”

Megit, a vision controller, was injured while the crew was helping to move a section of the Scandal! set.

‘Gary will always be in our hearts’

According to News24, Ochre Moving Pictures CEO Stan Joseph said in the statement that the team is devastated by the incident.

“This is a time of immense sadness. Our deepest condolences go out to Gary’s family. We are a very close-knit team on the show and are heartbroken by what’s happened. Gary was a cherished member of the team and will remain in our hearts forever,” Joseph said.

“We ask that Gary’s loved ones and the Scandal! team be given privacy and allowed to mourn with dignity during this painful time.”

