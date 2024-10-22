‘Klein paradys’: Six teams, four weeks, and a whooping R1 million

Klein paradys will premiere this Thursday...

kykNET‘s highly anticipated lifestyle reality show, Klein paradys, is set to premiere on Thursday, 24 October.

Hosted by seasoned presenter Robbie Kruse, the series also features expert judges, including editor of Tuis, Wicus Pretorius, CEO of housekeeping at the Saxon Hotel, Magdalena Bobotoni, and social media DIY star Jessica Pieters.

The series will see six teams compete for a grand prize of R1 million as they transform an empty micro-unit into luxurious five-star accommodation in just four weeks.

Each week, contestants will be challenged to complete different sections of their micro-homes, showcasing their design skills and resourcefulness.

Speaking to The Citizen, one of the show’s judges, Jessica Pieters, said she enjoyed seeing the contestants’ progress throughout the competition.

“Some of the most memorable moments were just watching the teams bring their visions to life in each phase. Whether it’s a beautifully designed bathroom or a DIY project.

“I could actually see each team when they had that ‘aha’ moment, and they were like, ‘Oh, this is going to be amazing!’ To see the DIYs come to life and thinking a little bit out of the box was incredible,” she said.

Jessica added that she hopes the show inspires viewers to take on their own DIY projects.

“I want people to feel empowered and inspired, so much so that they literally want to rip out their kitchen, living room, or bedroom and start all over again, taking inspiration from not only the show but by getting out there and trying new things, just hoping for the best.

“And I hope people enjoy this show as much as I enjoyed it,” she said.

Klein Paradys’ participants

Among the contestants are Mika, a 23-year-old architectural designer from Durbanville, and her partner Jannie, a 36-year-old entrepreneur from Paarl.

Another notable duo is Alicia, an interior decorator, and her sister Claudia, a tattoo artist, who hail from Bloemfontein.

Other dynamic teams include best friends Juan-Louis and Elri from Potchefstroom, business consultant Klaas and beauty salon owner Yvett from Pretoria East, the couple Maggie and Gerrie from Durbanville, and in-laws Johann and Lee-Ann.

Brandt Bester, a carpenter and founder of BB Craft School, serves as the project manager, guiding contestants through the technical aspects of woodworking.

Catch Klein paradys from Thursday, 24 October, at 8pm on kykNET (DStv channel 144).

