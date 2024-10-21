‘Breaking Bad’ actor reprises Walter White character in bid to stop littering [VIDEO]

'Keep litter out of my territory,' says Cranston’s character at the end of the ad, with the show’s theme song in the background.

Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston has reprised his famous character from the popular drug-related tv drama for an ad. Picture: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In a bid to discourage people from littering, the US State of New Mexico has roped in Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston to reprise his famous character from the popular drug-related TV drama.

Bryan Cranston returns as Walter White for an anti-littering commercial in New Mexico. pic.twitter.com/IFRw08uChQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 20, 2024

The 15 to 20-second ad sees Cranston, in character as Walter White, at a desert pushing a water tank which was usually used on Breaking Bad in the manufacturing of drugs.

Instead of commencing with the production of the drugs, the Breaking Bad star is shown annoyingly picking up rubbish on the ground.

“Keep litter out of my territory,” says Cranston’s character at the end of the ad, with the show’s theme song in the background.

In January, Cranston told Breaking Bad fans that it was time to let the show go.

“Everything should come to an end. Everything’s cyclical. Our lives are cyclical. The seasons, trees, everything. And, so, it’s okay to have a beginning, middle, and end, and then let it go. I’m proud of what we did,” said the award-winning thespian.

Cranston is one of many celebrities in the US who have endorsed presidential hopeful, Kamala Harris.

“I am not a politician, I am not a doctor or a lawyer, but I played all of those on television,” he said to laughs in the audience.

“But I am a father of a daughter and it’s important to me for her life now and for the future and other father’s daughters to be able to have within their lifetime, a fundamental right of freedom of choice.”

‘Breaking Bad’ actor Bryan Cranston endorses Kamala Harris and Tim Walz:



“I am a father of a daughter…There should not be anyone but them deciding what happens to their own bodies.”pic.twitter.com/xQ9gskVHIg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 13, 2024

ALSO READ: Solange Knowles opens up about battle with multiple chronic illnesses

Breaking Bad habits

“I need everyone’s attention,” said New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham as reported by the Associated Press.

“We’re going to talk about what you can do to reduce packaging and plastics and have a discussion about that and about where they go.”

Grisham believes the mythical methamphetamine kingpin from Breaking Bad will get people’s attention and help draw attention to serious concerns surrounding litter and pollution in a state that relies economically on outdoor tourism and filmmaking.

The marketing campaign taps into $3 million (more than R52 million) in state funding and will involve billboard ads.

It’s accompanied by clean-up efforts involving state agencies, public schools, youth recreation centres and prison inmate crews.

An array of county and city officials attended the screening of the ad from Breaking Bad director Vince Gilligan.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the online economy has shifted some waste disposal costs onto consumers in inefficient ways that merit reconsideration.

“The amount of bulk trash is moving to your house because we’re all doing more mail order,” he said. “Now we’re asking residences to pay for that, so it’s creating a real rub there.”

NOW READ: Martin Scorsese to tell The Beatles’ story 50 years after band’s first visit to the US