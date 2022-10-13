Netflix premiered over 1,000 new episodes in 3 months

ETX Daily Up

Netflix’s latest feat confirms its leadership in the streaming world. In the third quarter of 2022, the American giant released 1,026 new episodes — five times more than the competition.

From “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and “The Sandman” to “Stranger Things,” the Netflix streaming site has managed to score hits in recent months with these successful shows.

Between July and September, the service premiered an unprecedented 1,026 new episodes and 159 original and exclusive shows, according to a report from MoffetNathanson.

By comparison, Prime Video and Hulu released 223 and 194 episodes, respectively, Disney+ launched 140 original episodes, and 114 episodes were premiered by HBO Max.

Similarly, Netflix broke its own record for new shows with 159 new releases this third quarter, compared to 143 in Q4 2021. At that time, the number of new episodes released was 900.

Among Netflix’s latest hits is the miniseries “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” starring Evan Peters, which has become the second most-watched series on the platform with more than 701 million hours viewed since its release.

Ryan Murphy’s latest series proved more popular in three weeks than the two seasons of Shonda Rhimes’ “Bridgerton” in four weeks, although not without causing a stir on social media.

Only season 4 of “Stranger Things” retains its place as the most-watched English-language series to date, with 1.35 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days. “Squid Game” remains the most-watched show of all time on Netflix, with 1.65 billion hours watched.