Openview’s ‘load shedding’ channel comes to an end

The first free-to-air satellite TV service platform said the decision was due to improved power supply in the country.

Openview has announced its decision to discontinue its Power-Up! channel 114 from Monday, July 8.

The channel was launched in January 2023 during the peak of load-shedding challenges in South Africa.

Power-Up! ensured viewers never missed their favourite shows regardless of their load-shedding schedules. The channel played repeat episodes of some of the country’s most popular shows for viewers to watch once their electricity returned.

It became known for its continuous rebroadcast of popular e.tv prime-time shows including Durban Gen, House of Zwide, Scandal!, and Imbewu from Monday to Friday, airing from 6 am to midnight daily.

Additionally, weekends featured omnibus repeats of beloved Afrikaans dramas like #DisComplicated, Daai Crazy Somer, Die Vertroueling and more.

SA’s unwavering commitment amid load shedding

The first free-to-air satellite TV service platform said the decision was due to an improved power supply in the country.

Marlon Davids, managing director of channels at Openview, thanked viewers for their support and promised an even more exciting TV experience.

“Your engagement has been invaluable, and we are excited to bring you an even more thrilling prime-time experience.

Our commitment to providing non-stop entertainment has always been unwavering and will continue to be so,” said Davids.

Openview Says Goodbye to Power-Up! Channel and Hello To Uninterrupted Entertainment!



Read More here 👉 https://t.co/NP0XMB0jNB — Openview (@openviewforever) July 8, 2024

ALSO READ: SA not load shedding free yet, Ramaphosa warns

New Openview decoder

Last week, eMedia announced the launch of the new Openview OV512 decoder.

The OV512 boasts a built-in Wi-Fi receiver, providing access to a broader range of premium content.

It also offers a redesigned remote that includes dedicated buttons for accessing +MORE streaming and ON-DEMAND content and convenient HOME functions, enhancing user interaction.

eMedia retail executive, Mmatshipi Matebane said they remain committed to providing viewers with the best entertainment experience.

“Our new, sleek, and stylish decoder continues the trend of cutting-edge technology that Openview is known for.

We remain dedicated to providing our customers with the best entertainment experience, and these new changes are a testament to that commitment.”

NOW READ: ‘Looks like a school project’ − Were these the worst dressed celebs at Durban July 2024?