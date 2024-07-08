Lee-Roy Wright back at e.tv nearly a decade after leaving channel

Wright was part of Craz-e between 2008 and 2015. He will be joining The Morning Show team on e.tv.

TV presenter Lee-Roy Wright has made a return to e.tv after leaving the channel nearly a decade ago. Picture: Supplied

Nearly a decade after leaving e.tv’s kids’ show Craz-e in 2015, presenter Lee-Roy Wright has returned to the channel as an addition to The Morning Show.

“Returning to the channel that really cemented my television career feels like a coming home moment for me,” said Wright.

Together with Mamohau Seseane, Wright will be a new addition to the breakfast show hosted by Kgosi Rankhumise and former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo.

“I am so excited to be a new presenter on The Morning Show on eTV. So honoured to be joining this team and to be part of bringing compelling and captivating content to South African TV screens,” expressed the other new host, Seseane.

ALSO READ: Openview’s ‘load shedding’ channel comes to an end

Excited

Wright was part of Craz-e between 2008 and 2015.

“I’m incredibly excited to bring a fresh energy to The Morning Show and connect with viewers each morning. This opportunity is a full-circle moment for me, and I can’t wait to embark on this new journey with e.tv,” averred Wright.

Producer of the show Faffa Nel expressed his excitement about having Wright join the team.

“Watching Lee-Roy do his screen test, it was clear he effortlessly tapped into the skills he honed over the years as a young presenter. His natural ability to make both guests and viewers at home feel welcome and comfortable is remarkable,” he said.

The Morning Show airs daily from 06:00 to 08:30 on e.tv, providing its viewers with hard news and informed opinions, lifestyle features and the latest sports news.

The TV show has different themes for each day of the week and with a variety of features. One of the biggest features of the show is the TMS Ride Along, where one of the hosts, Kgosi, interviews a celebrity while driving them around Joburg.

Wright is expected to make his debut on The Morning Show on Wednesday 10 July 2024.

NOW READ: ‘Looks like a school project’ − Were these the worst dressed celebs at Durban July 2024?