Horse betting tip of the day

28 Sep 2019
Durbanville Saturday (28-09-19) Best Bet: Race 6 No 3 Belgarion Justin Snaith has never made secret of the fact he rates Belgarion highly. In fact, he is on record saying he believes this three-time winning son of Dynasty is a 2020 Vodacom Durban July contender. Belgarion has impressively only missed the minor money placings in one of five career outings. He recently proved his penultimate eleventh-place finish is not a true reflection of his ability when outclassing Silver Operator by a commanding 0.75 lengths despite returning from a seven-month layoff. He will be at peak fitness today and from a...

