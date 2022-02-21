Racing Express, Monday 21 February: Cheringoma has the edge

phumelela

Trainer Stuart Pettigrew does not have a large stable but he has had remarkable success with his runners over the years. Horses like Tyson won the Grade 1 Summer Cup, Anything Goes was a top-class filly and of course, he trained Surcharge to Grade 1 success as well. Surcharge was sold overseas where his name was changed to Yulong Prince. He is currently with Chris Waller in Australia where he has also notched a Grade 1 victory.

For the full version of Monday’s edition of Racing Express, as found in The Citizen, click here.

When you back a Pettigrew runner you always get a good run for your money and that could again be the case tomorrow when he sends out Cheringoma in Race 4, a Middle Stakes over 2000m. She does take a jump in class and will be taking on the colts for the first time, but this beautifully bred daughter of Flower Alley is expected to rise to the occasion. She has only raced four times and has finished in the money in every run. She found strong betting support on debut but clearly needed the experience and could only manage fourth place.

Cheringoma, who is owned by HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco, finished a 0.75-length second in her next start but really impressed in her third outing, running out a four-length winner. She was given a short rest over the Christmas period but came back early this month to score again, this time with apprentice Philasande Mxoli in the irons.

The youngster is back on board for this race and thanks to his 2.5kg claim, Cheringoma will have just 49kg on her back. Even without the allowance she comes into this race as the best weighted runner so the additional 2.5kg enhances her chances even further. She tries this distance for the first time but based on her breeding, that should not cause any obstacles. The main danger is likely to come from Mike de Kock-trained Run As One. The three-year-old gelding probably found unbeaten a li le Zeus too good last time, but he does enjoy the distance and should be in the places.

He has Warren Kennedy up which is in his favour but will have to give 9kg to the Pettigrew trained filly, and that could prove a tough task. Duke Of Rain won his maiden two runs back but he followed that up with a very promising 2.50-length second behind Juan Carlos over 1800m. On paper the Lucky Houdalakis-trained son of Duke Of Marmalade is 3kg out with Cheringoma based on merit ratings but most of that is off set by the 2.5kg claimed by apprentice Kaidan Brewer, who is currently reeling in winners.

Duke Of Rain tries 2000m for the first time but based on current form that should not be a problem. King’s Crusade followed up his win over Supreme Dance with a 0.25-length second behind Imperial Master over 1700m at this course last Thursday. This four year-old Crusade gelding has done well since joining Joe Soma’s yard last year. Obviously, as that last run was just five days before this race, Soma might opt to pull him out, but if he does hold his place, it would not be wise to leave him out of Trifectas and Quartets in particular.