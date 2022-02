phumelela

Both winners of the main features on Guineas Day are among the entries for the World Sports Betting SA Classic and Wilgerbosdrift SA Fillies Classic at Turffontein on Saturday 5 March. The two Grade 1 races over 1800m on the Standside track form the second leg of the WSB Triple Crown and the Wilgerbosdrift Triple Tiara.

Mike de Kock-trained Safe Passage added the Grade 2 WSB Gauteng Guineas to his Grade 2 Dingaans win in November and has been priced up at 16-10 to triumph in the SA Classic. Rain In Holland won the Grade 2 Wilgerbosdri Gauteng Fillies Guineas and Sean Tarry has his charge on track for the second leg of the Triple Tiara.

She has been priced up at 15-10 with Desert Miracle, who started at 1-3 for the Gauteng Fillies Guineas, at 16-10. Both horses won their respective races impressively and it is going to take a good horse to stop either of them from completing the Triple Crown and Triple Tiara. For the most they will be meeting the same horses they faced in the Guineas, but one runner who will create a lot of interest in the SA Classic is unbeaten Zeus.

There is a supplementary entry stage on Monday with declarations closing at 11am on Tuesday 1 March. Also run on the 10-race card are the Grade 2 Hawaii Stakes over 1400m and the Listed Aquanaut Handicap over 2400m.The final leg of the Triple Crown is the Grade 1 SA Derby over 2450m while the final leg of the Triple Tiara is the Grade 2 SA Oaks.

Those races will be run on Saturday 2 April. Entries and draws for the R1.5 million WSB SA Classic (Grade 1) over 1800m 5 ARAGOSTA (M F De Kock) 60.0

1 CAPTAIN LANNISTER (A B Fortune) 60.0

2 OUTOFTHEDARKNESS (J J van Vuuren) 60.0

8 PICTURE PERFECT (W H Marwing) 60.0

3 PLATINUM SKY (S G Tarry) 60.0

7 POMP AND POWER (J S Snaith) 60.0

6 PYROMANIAC (S G Tarry) 60.0

4 RED SAXON (J A Soma) 60.0

9 SAFE PASSAGE (M F De Kock) 60.0

10 SUPER EXCITED (P F Matche ) 60.0

12 WILLIAM ROBERTSON (C Spies) 60.0

11 ZEUS (F P Habib) 60.0

Entries and draws for the R1.25 million Wilgerbosdrift SA Fillies Classic (Grade 1) over 1800m

7 CLAFOUTIS (M F De Kock) 60.0

2 DEFINITELY MAYBE (M F De Kock) 60.0

5 DESERT MIRACLE (M F De Kock) 60.0

9 ETERNITY RING (B/Y Botes / Vosloo) 60.0

11 FOLLOW ME (S T Pe igrew) 60.0

3 JULIET TANGO (M/A Azzie) 60.0

10 LOOK YOURSELF (P F Match[1]e ) 60.0

6 PERFECT WITNESS (C Daw[1]son) 60.0

4 RAIN IN HOLLAND (S G Tar[1]ry) 60.0

8 SPRINKLES (P A Peter) 60.0

1 SUPREME QUEST (C Spies)