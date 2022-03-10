Racing Express, Thursday 10 March 2022: Form points to Al Qareem

phumelela

Al Qareem can make a successful return from a short lay off in the Play Coral RacingSuper-Series For Free Handicap at Southwell today. Trained by Karl Burke, he rounded off his juvenile campaign with victory at Newcastle in December, after two fair efforts in defeat previously. Short-head runner-up Queen Aminatu and third-placed Atlanna have both placed again subsequently while fifth home Essencial has won, giving the form a sturdy look.

The full edition of Thursday’s Racing Express, as found in The Citizen, is available here

Army Of India seems to be thriving under Julie Camacho’s care and he can register a Southwell double in the Betway Handicap. Previously trained the Johnston team, Army Of India won twice as a two-year-old and was thought good enough to run at both Royal Ascot and Goodwood in 2020. However, he struggled to regain that kind of sparkle last year and was sold for just 12,000 guineas last summer. A close-up sixth at big odds on his first run for Camacho, Army Of India then returned to winning form over the same 1000m last month that he faces this time.

The handicapper has eked him up by 2.5kg, but with his confidence riding high and his attitude improved after a gelding operation, his mark of 82 could prove lenient. Upandatit shed his maiden tag last time and another win is likely in the Introducing Racing TV Novices’ Handicap Chase at Carlisle. He was suited by better ground at Kelso on his fourth fences run, coming home 3.50 lengths clear of Morningside without appearing to be too hard pushed.

A 2.5kg rise should be within his abilities, particularly if the ground is to his liking. Barrowdale hacked up by 39 lengths last time and is an obvious choice in the Plough Novices’ Hurdle. Eclair On Line should be on target in Wincanton’s tote.co.uk Free Cheltenham Placepot Every Day Novices’ Handicap Chase. He was pulled up on his return from a 661-day absence at Uttoxeter in December but shaped with much more promise when third at this track last time.

Kaahira can make the most of a switch to handicapping and strike gold at the fourth time of asking at Newcastle. David Loughnane’s charge has drawn a blank so far but she seemed to take a huge leap forward when dropped back to 1400m at Southwell last month. After seemingly failing to get home twice over 2000m, Kaahira came back in distance to chase home hot favourite Criollo, defying her 16-1 price to be beaten two lengths in a novice heat.

Kaahira was conceding a good chunk of weight to the winner and Loughnane clearly thinks her initial mark of 70 is workable as he has eschewed another novice contest in favour of the MansionBet Proud Partners Of AWC Handicap. Serenading dips in class for what appears a trappy Play Coral Racing-Super-Series For Free Fillies’ Handicap.

The six-year-old struck in a class two handicap in November and James Fanshawe has kept her to that calibre in three subsequent runs. Her second to Umm Hurair in December looked fair form and Serenading was not beaten far in the Winter Oaks at Lingfield’s Winter Million meeting, staying on after not getting an ideal run. She then met more serious trouble in running when her rider was fortunate to maintain the partnership after Serenading was tightened up for room, clipped heels and stumbled at one point. Obviously, it is best to put a line through that run and moving back to 1600m from longer trips should help. – Press Association