Cheerful Mother’s Day gift ideas under R500

Karabo Mokoena

Gift planning for Mother’s Day can be daunting if you are not rolling in a million ideas of what to get the special woman in your life.

The gift has to express what the day signifies for you. What does the mother in your life mean to you and your family? It could be your wife, your mom-in-law, or your grandmother. These women deserve nothing but gratitude on this special occasion.

Here are some gift ideas to express your gratitude on Mother’s Day.

Pamper Hamper

Not every mom can or wants to leave the house on Mother’s Day. This mom, however, still deserves to be spoiled and pampered. So, if she can’t go to the spa, the spa can come to her. For R399 you can get a pamper hamper from Netflorist which will make any mother happy and relaxed.

Personalised couch covers

Memories don’t live as people do and nothing captures memories like photographs. Vigour Gifts and Clothing is personalising couch covers and bags for Mother’s Day. For R280 you can create a nine panel cushion cover with mom’s favourite pictures. You can call Estelle on 082 573 5386 or email estelle@vigourisyours.co.za to place your order for Mother’s Day.

Productivity hamper

Nothing says productive like a good cup of coffee, a daily planner and something to take notes. Creative and Pretty offers a personalised gift set with an A5 wire-bound notebook and daily planner notepad, plus mug at R285 per combo! Email sharon@creativeandpretty.co.za to place your Mother’s Day order.

Fridge magnets

Photographs are a good way to remember happy moments and moms need these reminders now and again. Motherhood can be quite demanding, so photographs on the kitchen fridge might be able to counter a lot of the down moments. The happy pictures can give mom a reason to smile every time she enters the kitchen, which is a lot for mothers with younger children! For R450 you can get a set of 10 magnets for the fridge from Forget Me Not Click.

Personalised phone covers

Protection and sentimentality can exist in one sentence with this gift. Take mom’s favourite family picture or selfie and turn it into a phone cover. Her phone will look brand new and it could always serve as a reminder of how much she is appreciated. That cover could even have the power of turning a sad day around. Email r.ananele@gmail.com to place your order.