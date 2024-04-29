‘The 2043 World Cup is coming home’: Fans thrilled as Handré Pollard’s son is born [PIC]

Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard and his wife Marise shared the news of their son’s birth on Sunday.

It’s raining Springbok babies in Mzansi at the moment and the country is rejoicing at the news of the birth of Handré Pollard’s son. The 2023 Rugby World Cup winning Springboks certainly made the best of the time they got to spend with their families in between training to bring home the Webb Ellis Cup last year.

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia were the first couple to subtly share their baby news moments after the Boks defeated New Zealand to win the Rugby World Cup for a fourth time. The couple’s baby girl was born on 16 January 2024.

Mzansi barely recovered from the celebrations when news of scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and his wife’s baby news was shared on Instagram. The couple also welcomed a baby girl, Remi-Ré De Klerk on 27 February.

Handré Pollard a proud dad

The new parents announced the news of their son’s arrival on Sunday. Sharing a picture of Handré tenderly kissing Marise on the forehead while she cradles their newborn son in her arms, the caption read: “Hunter André Pollard. Our biggest blessing & Greatest love. 25 April 2024 | 3.6kg | 52cm.”

Handré is currently playing for Leicester Tigers in England as fly-half.

Congratulations Handré and Marise

Naturally, the country is rejoiced by the news of a little Springbok boy being born, and friends and fans streamed to the comments section to congratulate the new parents.

Rachel Kolisi was among the first to congratulate Handré and Marise. “Congratulations family,” she commented with several red heart emojis.

Afrikaans singer Karlien van Jaarsveld also congratulated the new mom and dad, telling them to enjoy their son.

Instagram user Zelné commented that she has been waiting the whole of April for this announcement while Ziyaad Joosab commented that the 2043 World Cup is coming home.

“Welcome our Hunter boy! We cannot wait to meet you,” Cheslin Kolbe’s wife, Layla wrote.

