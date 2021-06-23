WATCH: Kevin Hart dancing to Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ is the pick-me-up you need

Asanda

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart posted a video in which he can be seen dancing and enjoying Wizkid’s song Essence while on holiday in an island inspired villa.

In the video he can also be seen following his wife who was with someone else as they headed to the beach and swimming pool area.

“Live love & laugh…..Positive vibes only….I love y’all. I’m blown away by the reaction from Fatherhood…..woooooooow!!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

The song that Hart was dancing to is from the Nigerian singer and Grammy award winner’s Made In Lagos album released in October last year.

Wizkid teased a Made in Lagos tour on his Instagram stories at the beginning of the month but the dates have not yet been confirmed.

According to Pulse, the last time the Nigerian singer was on tour was for the Starboy Fest in London which included a sold out arena show.

Instagram users said they were proud that Wizkid was making major moves and his music was being heard across borders.

“International flex ???????????????? #STARBOY !! Big Wiz everywhere.”

Hart said he was blown away at the reaction to his latest movie on Netflix, Fatherhood.

Fatherhood premiered last week Friday and is based on a true story about a widowed new dad who copes with doubts, fears, heartache and dirty nappies as he sets out to raise his daughter on his own.

During the past few weeks, the father of four encouraged people to watch the movie and added that he enjoyed being a father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

An Instagram user said the movie was unique.

“It was so good, not because her name was Mattie but definitely a different style film to see you in and you killed it.”

The actor also extended his gratitude to co actress Melody Hurd who plays Maddy Logelin, Hart’s daughter in the movie.

“@melodyhurd is a STAR….she is so talented and so smart. We had an amazing cast in this film. This was definitely a team effort. Thank you all for making this movie so special!!!! Go see what all of the hype is about people….go watch Fatherhood on @netflix now!!!!!! I’m also still pinching myself because I got to share the screen with @realalfrewoodard …..SHE IS A LEGEND!!!!! God is so good.”

Hurd was as delighted to have worked with the comedian and added that working with Hart was a dream come true.

“Thank you so much, Mr. Kevin! Dreams do come true! We did it!”