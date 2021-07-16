IN PICS: Are these the most gorgeous SA homes on ‘Listing Jozi’?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Reality TV show creators are well aware of what audiences want from real estate shows, and Listing Jozi on BBC Lifestyle keeps viewers glued to their screens by showcasing the most gorgeous homes in Johannesburg.

The show is not only about an inside look at how the rich purchase the best properties in Joburg, but also gives viewers tips from real estate agents.

It also gives a glimpse into the high-end property market in the city of gold, with price tags that are jaw-dropping. The show features houses in the lash suburbs of Waterfall, Dainfern, Morningside, Hyde Park, Strathavon, Sandton, to name a few.

Viewers also get to see properties starting at R5 million to big mansions of over R45 million, leaving them wishing they were in the ideal tax bracket to afford such.

Best homes from Listing Jozi: