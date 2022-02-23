Sponsored

Motus.cars, supported by Motus Ford (previously Imperial Ford), provides a platform for the safe and hassle-free shopping of new and used vehicles.

The website offers all the cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles available from 340 Motus dealerships at a single, online location.

motus.cars offers their customers additional peace of mind

Looking for guarantees?

Consumers can rest assured that when they are shopping on motus.cars, they are dealing with one of SA’s largest dealer groups. This means no private sellers, no surprises, a completely transparent process, a guarantee that the vehicle has not been stolen or rebuilt, and full disclosure, which ensures that the buyer knows as much about the vehicle as the seller does.

Dekra report

A new feature adding to that peace of mind offering is a Dekra report on a large number of vehicles listed for sale on motus.cars.

Prior to listing vehicles for sale on the motus.cars website, Motus dealers ensure that the vehicles in question are tested by Dekra, who provides an independent and comprehensive report on the true condition of the vehicle.

These vehicle inspection reports highlight any special options that a vehicle may be fitted with while also making buyers aware of any imperfections. This ensures that the buyer knows exactly what they are getting, which is a reliable car that will not be followed by surprises down the road.

Dekra is a leading supplier of roadworthy certificates and technical inspections, and the local operation is a joint venture with the parent company Dekra Germany. The company was established in 1925 and is now present in 27 European countries and represented in the USA, Brazil, China, Morocco, and South Africa.

A Dekra report is a customised, professional used vehicle condition evaluation completed by expert, independent, Dekra examiners. The quality of the Dekra condition report ensures complete peace of mind when purchasing a vehicle, as it virtually eliminates any surprises.

A Dekra condition report increases buyers’ perception of quality as buyers recognise that the vehicle has been independently tested. The report is professionally presented with five embedded photographs of the vehicle. This report, together with window sticker, is a distinctive value add marketing tool.

The Dekra report is more than a roadworthy test. The compilation of the report follows a thorough inspection that sees expert technicians check everything from the engine, brakes and suspension to electrics and individual components throughout the vehicle. The latest diagnostics technology is utilised to check for any potential hidden faults and diagnose their exact cause if necessary.

Naturally, the Dekra report ensures that vehicles are not stolen or rebuilt and that there has been no odometer tampering.

Dekra technicians subject each car to a thorough road test and use their vast experience to assess engine performance, steering and brakes, and to verify that the vehicle does not show signs of unexpected noises, vibrations, or mechanical problems.

TIP: The Dekra report is provided by motus.cars at no additional cost to the shopper as motus.cars strives to ensure that all the stock listed on their website is of an extremely high quality.

Browse our range of quality, Motus-certified new, used and demo vehicles for sale here.

