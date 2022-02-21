Safe, secure and completely epic, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is a must-have

Sponsored

Packed with power, performance and intuitive security features this 5G-Enabled1 device is a winner.

Designed with the fan-favourite features of the popular Galaxy S21 Series, this impressive device is now available to more people with an accessible price, seamless user experience and cutting-edge security.

You can now experience a feature-packed smartphone with pro-grade cameras and stunning, high-quality graphics and the smooth, at-your-fingertips-enjoyment of its One UI experience. This is an unmissable journey that runs on Android 12 OS and is layered with One UI 4 over the top.

For those who demand a smartphone that gives you peace of mind, you can now get all your must-have specs with the Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Protected with Samsung Knox, which offers end to end security in hardware and software to protect your data in real time, what’s in your hands is in safe hands.

You’ve also feel secure its with Gorilla® Glass Victus™, the toughest glass on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone2. This impressive device is also IP68 Rated, which means it keeps your phone safe from slashes, drips, and up to 1.5 meters of water for around 30 minutes3.

You can now enjoy all this phone has to offer with long-lasting batteries, as the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is outfitted with an all-day battery built to last from work to home and everywhere in between4.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s powerful battery is also reinforced with 25W Super-fast charging capabilities5 so you can charge your battery by more than 50% in just 30 minutes, and enjoy the Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s brilliant high-speed performance without interruption. It also includes a processor that works hard, so you can play hard.

Together with power-efficient technology, this chip is so fast, so powerful and so intelligent you can experience graphic-heavy gaming and multitasking performance like never before.

It’s definitely time to choose your 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display6, in one of the four new, fashionable colour options including Olive, Lavender, White or Graphite, all of which include a stylish haze finish.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G also features a sleek and slim 7.9mm-thick body, so it can easily slip into a pocket, where it continues to safely store your personal data.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available nationwide, through network operators and retailers in-store and online at a recommended retail price of R14,9997.

Those who choose to buy this much-anticipated device can take advantage of an amazing launch offer including a Free Galaxy Tab A7 Lite WiFi as well as the option to get the peace of mind of Samsung Care+ for a once-off fee of R4998.

For more info on the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, click here.

15G speeds vary and require optimal network and connection (factors include frequency, bandwidth, congestion); see carrier for availability.

2When compared to the previous Galaxy S20 FE. Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ only available on the Cover Screen. This Gorilla Glass is the most resistant ever built into Samsung smartphone.

3 Galaxy S21 FE 5G is rated as IP68. Based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use

4Dependent on individual usage and applications in use. Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,370mAh for Galaxy S21 FE. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

5Charging with 25W Super-fast charger from 0 to 50%. Charger is sold separately.

6Measured diagonally, Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s screen size is 6.4-inch in the full rectangle and 6.3-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole

7Price may vary per retailer.

8T’s & C’s apply. Care+ to be activated within 30 days of purchase on https://www.samsung.com/za/offer/samsung-care-plus/. Care Plus promotion valid until 31 March 2022. Screen protection is valid for one incident for the repair of damaged screen within a 12-month period. A repair fee of R999 will be payable per claim. Image simulated. Colour may vary depending on network operator.