ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED: An ultra-bright ultraportable with Windows 11

Sponsored

Thanks to that exquisite 13.3-inch OLED display, it manages to combine productivity and entertainment, allowing users to work and play without limits.

It weighs in at just 785 grams, and measures at a razor-thin 7.9 mm. Bundled in the box, you get a full-size detachable keyboard with 1.4mm key travel, an ASUS Pen 2.0 for quick scribbles and design work, and a nifty kickstand around the back.

This is the detachable laptop you’ve been waiting for.

A lean Slate

Whatever you want to do, the versatile Vivobook 13 Slate OLED adapts to your needs.

Watch, type, draw, write, or just listen — the choice is yours, in either landscape or portrait mode, with or without a keyboard.

Tablet mode makes it easy to take notes on the go, or you can blitz through your work chores in laptop mode. Turn it into a landscape stand for your box-set binges or watching the latest movies and flip it into portrait stand mode for catching up on social media.

That 13.3-inch OLED display on the ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate features wonderfully immersive 16:9 HDR display, 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 0.2 millisecond response time, 1.07 billion colors, up to 550 nits of peak brightness, and 0.0005 nits of deep black brightness. All of those are sure to provide a brighter and more detailed viewing experience than ever before.

It also offers an ultrawide colour gamut of 100% DCI-P3 with PANTONE® Validation, which is the standard for the motion-picture industry. To assure that HDR content will appear vivid and life-like, with accurate color and contrast reproduction, the display is also certified VESA DisplayHDR™ 500 True Black and Dolby Vision.

In addition, the OLED panel has 70% less harmful blue light than LCD panels and is certified by TÜV Rheinland for ensuring the device adheres to high safety and quality standards, so that users can enjoy their favourite movies and cloud games carefree.

The Vivobook’s slimmed down

The ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will bundle a slim and detachable keyboard.

To provide the best typing and productivity experience, the detachable keyboard features full-size keys, a 19.05 mm pitch (the distance between the middle of a key to the middle of its adjacent key), 0.2 mm key-cap dish, and 1.4 mm key travel.

It’s secured to the tablet section with a set of strong magnets, a pair of guiding slots, and a set of “pogo pin” connectors that ensure an instant connection – so the keyboard is ready to use instantly as soon as it is snapped on.

The keyboard includes multiple function keys at the top, which allow for easy access to brightness controls, media functions, and more. In addition, there is a Function (Fn) key with a lock option, allowing users to quickly switch between hotkey functions or general F1-F12 key functions by pressing the Fn + Esc keys at the same time.

The touchpad on the detachable keyboard is up to 50% larger than industry standard and supports multi-touch and Windows Precision Touchpad multi-gesture input with up to 4-finger gestures, making it easy to switch applications or screens.

To enhance productivity and to match its versatility, the ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is powered by the latest Intel quad-core processors with up to 8GB LPDDR4X memory and up to 256GB PCIe 3.0 SSD.

The combination of all of the above specs enables true-to-life video, seamless multitasking, and smooth performance across apps. It also ensures compatibility with a host of productivity software, like Microsoft’s latest operating system, Windows 11.

A new experience with Windows 11

With Windows 11, users can run all of their favourite Windows apps and programs, no matter the application.

Crunching data in Excel? Sorted. Attending back-to-back meetings in Teams? No problem with the 5-megapixel camera at the front. Knocking out assignments in Word? Of course!

It’s important to touch on the fact that Windows 11 is perfectly optimized for the tablet format. When navigating in tablet mode, the OS is user-friendly and intuitive.

Swiping on the left side of the screen gives users access to Microsoft Windows’ new customisable widgets panel. This is where users can catch up on the latest news, check the weather, and more! While swiping on the right side of the screen allows users to check their notifications quickly.

In addition, the Windows 11’s built-in Intel Bridge Technology lets you run Android apps. This means users can access all of their favourite mobile apps seamlessly on the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED. Placing it in portrait mode will automatically allow users to scroll natively through apps, do live streams and even personal video calls.

ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED availability

The ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will be available from Q1’22 in South Africa. For more information, visit the ASUS South Africa website.