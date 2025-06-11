WATCH: ‘Resident Evil Requiem’ release date revealed: A new era of survival horror begins

Resident Evil Requiem delivers spine-chilling realism like never before.

“Requiem for the dead. Nightmare for the living.” Picture: Resident Evil.

Resident Evil 9, now titled Resident Evil Requiem, was officially revealed by Capcom during the Summer Game Fest 2025 live showcase this week.

The announcement followed a three-minute trailer, offering a glimpse of the devastated Raccoon City and the setting for the next main instalment in the beloved survival horror franchise.

Console compatibility

Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth and most immersive mainline entry yet in the iconic survival horror Resident Evil series, will launch on 27 February 2026, across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Powered by RE ENGINE and harnessing the full power of modern consoles, Resident Evil Requiem delivers spine-chilling realism like never before, with complex character details like lifelike facial expressions, realistic skin textures, and even high-fidelity sweat droplets that are sure to keep players on the edge of their seats.

WATCH: The Resident Evil 9 Requiem trailer

What’s it about?

Resident Evil Requiem takes the series back to the iconic Raccoon City, home of the biological disaster that shook the world, combining deeply terrifying aspects of psychological horror with pulse-pounding action that franchise fans know and love.

Gamers are in for a thrilling challenge to escape death in a heart-stopping experience that will chill you to the core.

Resident Evil Requiem features Grace Ashcroft, a technical analyst, who is tasked with investigating a murder case that happened at the Remnant hotel, where her mother was killed eight years ago and left her with endless, painful nightmares.

“Perhaps it’s time for you to face the past,” reads the latest X/Twitter post of the franchise’s official account.

Voiceovers

The game features voiceovers and subtitles in several languages, including English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Arabic, and Polish.

“This is just the beginning, Capcom said. “More horrors from Resident Evil Requiem will be revealed throughout the year, including the first public playable at Gamescom 2025”.

“A new era of survival horror begins in 2026. Will you survive it?”

