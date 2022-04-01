Moon not sighted in South Africa, Ramadan to begin on Sunday

Faizel Patel

The United Ulama (theologians) Council of South Africa (UUCSA) has confirmed that the moon for the Islamic month of Ramadan 1443 has not been sighted in South Africa.

Secretary General of Uucsa Ml Ebrahim Bham confirmed the news of the moon not being sighted in South Africa on Friday evening.

Therefore the 1st of Ramadan corresponds to Sunday, the 3rd of April 2022, and that means Muslims across South Africa will start fasting on Sunday.

The holy month of Ramadan is more than just a month of fasting; it is a month that has many benefits and rewards.

The word Ramadan, which is the ninth month on the Islamic calendar, means ‘the heat that scorches the earth or the heat that scorches a person when a person is fasting’.

The actions of Ramadan and linguistic meaning of Ramadan is twofold.

Muslims believe it scorches the earth or the person when he feels the thirst, so there is a scorching of the throat in experiencing the thirst. From a spiritual perspective, it scorches away the sins which the Almighty wipes and forgives when a person undergoes the challenge and the effort of keeping a fast.

Allah (God) mentions in the holy Qur’an that He made fasting compulsory for Muslims so that they gain a consciousness of the Almighty and attain a level of awareness that creates a desire to mould their existence in accordance with that consciousness that the Almighty is with them at all times.

Children who have not reached the age of maturity or puberty, people who are ill, elderly people and pregnant women advised by a medical doctor are exempt from fasting.

Travellers may also be exempted from fasting if they are travelling long distances, provided that they keep the fast after their journey.

Fasting is not only about abstaining from food and drink, which is a technical requirement for a Muslim to fast, but also a spiritual discipline to abstain from bad actions including sexual relations, which nullify or break the fast.

Fasting or abstaining from food also has a spiritual aspect and teaches compassion in that a fasting person will understand what others who are less fortunate and do not have a daily meal go through on a daily basis.

There are many non-Muslims who also support their Muslim colleagues and fellow players who are fasting.

A case in point is French professional footballer Wesley Fofana, who played as a defender for English Premier League club Leicester City.

Fofana thanked the English Premier League for allowing him to break his fast during Ramadan in the middle of a match against Crystal Palace. It was briefly stopped in the first half to allow Fofana and Palace defender Cheikhou Kouyate to have a drink after the sun had gone down.

During Ramadan, Muslims also travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and spend the holy month there because there is a spiritual ecstasy of a higher level.

The last night of Ramadan is called Lailatul Jaiza (the night of prizegiving).

It has a particular significance with the month of Ramadan, which is to earn rewards for all the fasts and good deeds in this month.

Lailatul Jaiza is considered as a blessed night for Muslims and a night to offer prayers and supplications.

Eid has the most beautiful type of celebration and is more than just a celebration. It is a thanksgiving to the Almighty that he gave people the opportunity to fulfil a command. So, there is happiness in fulfilling that command of the Almighty.

The month of Ramadan is followed by the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, which culminates the ending of the blessed month of Ramadan.

